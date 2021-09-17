Home > Culture > Events > The most hilarious Met Gala memes from the Met Gala 2021
Culture
17 Sep 2021

The most hilarious Met Gala memes from the Met Gala 2021

Browse gallery
The most hilarious Met Gala memes from the Met Gala 2021
Natasha Sethi
The most hilarious Met Gala memes from the Met Gala 2021
Culture
The most hilarious Met Gala memes from the Met Gala 2021

The theme of the Met Gala 2021 organised by Vogue is ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’ The second and unofficial theme is #MemeTheMet. 

We can all agree that the Met Gala is not complete without people watching the screen and commenting on the night’s most outrageous and avant-garde looks. In fact, history has proven that just like the annual event itself, the Met Gala-related memes are also sensational. 

Created with a dose of creativity, a splash of ridicule, and a speckle of humour, here are some of the best Met Gala memes from the 2021 Met Gala. 

You might like this…

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by AFP. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

Taylor Swift Met Gala Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian Gigi Hadid memes
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
Fashion

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl