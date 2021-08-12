Top English Premier League 2021-22 matches to look forward to in August

This is an important game not only because it is the first for both teams this season, but also due to their intense rivalry and respective standings in the previous season.

Leeds United finished ninth in the Premier League table (2020-21) — a commendable feat given that the team was in the Championships, which is a lower division in the football pyramid, in the 2019-20 season.

After a gap of 16 years, Leeds re-entered the Premier League 2020-21 after winning the Championships the same year. Manager Marcelo Bielsa will be looking at another victory, now that the team is among the top 10 Premier League teams.

Manchester United was the second-best last season and is one of the four Premier League teams that qualified for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been managing The Red Devils for almost the same time as his Leeds United counterpart.

Solskjær’s boys make for a charismatic line-up. They include goalkeeper David De Gea, centre-back Harry Maguire (also the captain), midfielders Paul Pogba and Juan Mata, promising young forward Marcus Rashford and Uruguayan legend Edinson Cavani.

Adding teeth to the front is winger Jadon Sancho, who was signed in the ongoing transfer season from Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund for US$100 million (RM423 million).

If Sancho makes his Premier League debut in this game, which he most likely will, it would be interesting to watch his attempt at piercing the solid Leeds defence helmed by its brilliant captain Liam Cooper.

Speaking of defence, Man United also has its hands on Real Madrid legend Raphaël Varane — one of the greatest centre-backs of the time. So, along with Maguire, Varane might form an impassable Man United wall for any opposition.