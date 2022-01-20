6 incredible ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your best friend

Show your best friend that they deserve the best time on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Valentine’s Day may be for the lovers but it’s also a great way to return the love to your friends. The best way to exude that is by planning an activity to celebrate and dedicate some time for those who have stuck by you through thick and thin. If you’re looking for ways to celebrate with your besties, you’re in luck because this guide will help execute the perfect day. Kuala Lumpur has a lot to offer, and you will be surprised by what activities we have lined up for you. From rollerskating to testing your pottery-making skills, these ideas cater to every personality. All you need is your best friend and positive energy; then you’re good to go.

Here is a list of fun ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022 with friends in KL & PJ

Sip & Paint

Image credit: Instagram/@sipandpaint.my

Unleash your creativity by surprising your best friends this Valentine’s Day with a Sip & Paint party. Attend a group class by booking a slot here or organise a private workshop just for you and your friends. Come in with an open mind and embrace the ambience that will put you at ease for the next three hours.

Head over to the website here.

Rollerskating

Image credit: Instagram/@sharmainealexxander

South Korea’s indoor skating rink Rollerwa has finally landed in KL. Located in 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Rollerwa is the first overseas franchise for the company. Whether you’re a newbie or a pro, it’s all about embracing the fun while busting a move on the rink. Famed for its Instagram-worthy spots and roller skates with light-up wheels, Rollerwa is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a great time.

Entrance fee: RM12

2 hours rental inclusive of skate shoes and safety gears – RM 28 (child) / RM38 (adult)

1 day rental inclusive of skate shoes and safety gears – RM 58 (child) / RM68 (adult)

Pottery workshop at 22 Craft Studio

Image credit: Instagram/@22tutucraft

Located in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang, 22CraftStudio is the place to be if you’re looking to try something new. Founded by a pottery enthusiast, this studio creates a safe space for those wanting to grasp the fundamentals of pottery in Malaysia. Head over to their website to locate where they will be hosting their off-site workshop or drop them a message to arrange a date in the studio.

Attend a step class

https://instagram.com/p/CETx6NGp9HG/

Want to break a sweat? Book a step class at Clubaloha. Consider this an enjoyable cardio with your friend to reach your fitness goals. Step aerobics is a choreographed routine that focuses on developing balance and flexibility. The workout also helps improve your cardiorespiratory fitness while toning your body. Plus, the music and good vibes will get you going throughout the class.

Head over to Clubaloha and check out the schedule here.

Spa day in KL

You can’t go wrong with a spa day. Treat your best friend to an ultimate pampering session at the best hotel spas in KL. If you’re unsure where to go, discover our guide to the best facials and massages.

Serve coffee like a barista

Ideal for any coffee enthusiast, Common Man Coffee Roaster is hosting various in-depth training programs from barista knowledge to latte art. We suggest starting with the Essential Coffee Knowledge to familiarise and embark on a Bean-to-Cup journey. Book the Fundamental of Latte Art class if you’re planning to ace basic latte art patterns at home. Find out more here.

