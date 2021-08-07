Think you know how a vote of confidence works?

Hours following the withdrawal of support by 11 members of parliament from the United Malays National Organisation, calling the continuity of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration into question, he addressed the confusion by offering himself up for a make-or-break moment – vote of confidence – when parliament sitting resumes in September.

The razor-thin majority he commands – or commanded – always means his premiership lives on tenterhooks. More so in a country where elected representatives have a tendency of unilaterally going against voters’ wishes by defecting (gotcha) and ever-changing alliances (the enemy of my enemy is my friend) are the norm. Prior to this yet-another-political-thriller-in-the-making, Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional coalition he presides over was thought to be bolstered by 113 to 115 members of parliament out of 222 seats. Following the rescinded support, it appears his premiership is untenable.

Firdaus Husni (Photo: Prestige Malaysia)

Meanwhile, we have reached out to Firdaus Husni, chief human rights strategist of Malaysian Centre for Constitutionalism and Human Rights, to harness her expertise. Here, she unravels everything you ought to know about a vote of confidence.

Till the next sitting where members of parliament will have to bare their real intentions in the hallowed chamber, we can all tune into Spotify for some apt numbers – Green Day (Wake Me Up When September Ends), The Clash (Should I Stay or Should I Go), Bonnie Tyler (Holding Out for a Hero), Lenny Kravitz (It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over) and Justin Timberlake (What Goes Around… Comes Around).