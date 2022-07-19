The full lowdown on The Z List Award 2022 event

Lifestyle Asia KL hosted The Z List Award 2022 at Woobar, W Kuala Lumpur — honouring this year’s class of The Z List.

Following the inaugural The Z List Award in 2021, Lifestyle Asia KL upped the ante with 2022’s The Z List Award. Held at Woobar in W Kuala Lumpur on 13 July, the celebration was attended by fellow honourees, brand partners, record labels, and VIP Guests. The Z List Award ceremony witnessed a group of the awardees including Dolla member Tabitha Lam ‘Tabby’; singer-songwriter and actor Layla Sania; humanitarian and founder of SKRLWN Sherry Amin; singer-songwriter Shalma Eliana; entrepreneur and founder of Rollney Malaysia Jaymond Tan; singer and content creator Vanessa Reynauld; singer Jeryl Lee; and national diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri. Due to personal reasons, Oskar Lee and Elica Paujin from the Class of 2022 weren’t able to attend the event.

The Z List Award 2022 was nothing short of exciting. Guests arrived at Woobar, W Kuala Lumpur in their best ensembles following this year’s ‘Summer Vibes’ theme. In addition, guests also had a clear look at the belif products displayed by the registration booth — introducing attendees to the range of skincare items. Arrivals were quickly followed with photos at the colourful and inviting The Z List Award backdrop as guests gave their most mesmerising poses.

Summer tunes were played all night as guests mingled while sipping on cocktails concocted with Roku Gin and enjoying canapés prepared by the team at W Kuala Lumpur. The interesting list of drinks for the ceremony included Roku Summer cocktails such as Roku Summer Fizz (like a Gin & Tonic) and Gin-Ger Negroni as well as two mocktail concoctions. A sweet dessert was also served, the Matcha Yuzu Azuki Choux that comprised Matcha Crème Patissier, Yuzu Roku Gin Pipette Syrup, and Azuki Red Bean Gelee.

Presenting the awards to the respective The Z List awardees were Managing Director of Burda Luxury KL, Steven Chan; Koay Wen Koay from belif Malaysia; and Alaric Ng from Beam Suntory. The Z List honourees each received a beautifully-framed portrait of their respective The Z List shots. Throughout the night, Lifestyle Asia KL’s Editor, Martin Teo, emceed and hosted the intimate yet fun event.

The night also saw a plethora of surprise performances from honourees, beginning with Jeryl Lee who serenaded the crowd with a soothing rendition of Daniel Caesar’s ‘Best Part’. Fellow awardee Vanessa Reynauld also gave a rousing performance of her own — hyping up the room with her version of ‘7 Rings’ by Ariana Grande. Layla Sania, accompanied by a guitarist, gave a sensational spectacle with a Mandarin number, ‘Just Like A Dream’ by Na Ying.

However, surprises didn’t just come in the form of musical performances. Instead, Lifestyle Asia KL gave birthday girl Nur Dhabitah Sabri a night to remember — with the entertaining help of Shalma Eliana, Vanessa Reynauld, and Layla Sania. The “traffic light” trio led everyone with the singing of ‘Happy Birthday’ as Dhabitah, who stood in front of a beautiful prepared by W Kuala Lumpur, took in all the celebratory love from the crowd.

All guests walked home with beauty goodies from belif, including The True Cream Aqua Bomb, Aqua Bomb Vita Water Cream, Moisturising Bomb Toner, and Super Drops PHA 5%.

Lifestyle Asia KL would like to thank everyone for making The Z List Award 2022 a successful and memorable event. The Z List Award 2022 is brought to you by belif Malaysia in partnership with Roku Gin and W Kuala Lumpur.

For more on The Z List and the Class of 2022, head over to this website.

(Photography by Saufi Naudzri)