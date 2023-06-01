Exposed: 10 facts you didn’t know about DOLLA’s Tabby

Presenting to you our digital cover star for the month of June, Tabby Lam. From a popstar to an avid otaku girl, she never ceases to amaze.

As we sat down with the cute singer from DOLLA for our cover shoot, we discovered some interesting traits and hobbies that showed us another side of the young pop star. We’re here to reveal some interesting facts that you probably didn’t know about Tabby. Continue reading to see how she views life from both a singer and an anime lover’s point of view.

#1. She’s the ‘mom friend’ of the group.

Despite having the cutest baby face that one could easily mistaken as the youngest in any bunch, she’s got a serious side of herself. Tabby is the mom friend of the group that tries to make sure that all DOLLA girls arrive at appointments on time. Her manager even sends her an SOS message when the members are out of reach!

#2. She’s a Pisces.

Being a true Pieces, she’s an empathetic person with an eye for anything aesthetically pleasing (which is also part of the reason why she’s drawn into the world of animated fiction). We are giving you a hint to her next fun fact, so continue reading for the deets.

#3. She loves anime.

Tabby claims to have watched every single anime there is on Netflix, she’s a certified otaku. With Spirited Away being the first movie that she watched, her love for anime resparked during high school when she was surrounded by her anime-loving friends. Through the countless anime that she watched, she learns about the moral value of each story.

Her favourites? From demon-slaying plots like Hell’s Paradise, Jujutsu Kaisen, Violet Evergarden and Demon Slayer, to pure romance stories like Hori-san to Miyamura-kun – we’re sure anime fans can relate! If you’re new to the scene yourself, here are some shows to start with, as recommended by Tabby.

#4. She names her ideal type to be fictional men.

“I’m so sorry to my upcoming man, but yes, the bar is high,” jokes Tabby. When we said she’s an anime lover, some of you might’ve already expected this. This has got to be the most relatable thing for any girl who loves romance anime (or dramas) – to swoon over men that don’t exist in real life.

To list down some of the characteristics of her ideal guy, she wants a man who can kill demons like an anime hero. I mean… good luck with that, guys!

#5. She finds escapism through K-dramas.

Tabby’s a very serious and focused person especially when it’s about her career. When feeling stressed, Tabby immerses herself into the world of fiction. Taking a short break from the real world, she takes care of her inner child by escaping to “another world” and putting herself in the characters’ shoes.

Sometimes when pressure is piled up, she used to blow off steam by bawling her heart out while watching K-dramas. Admit it, we’ve all done this at least once in our lives.

#6. She’s learning how to write songs.

Even while focusing on her busy schedules as a member of a famous girl group, she never forgets about self-development. She’s constantly gearing herself up with skills to become a better singer and now learning how to compose (both by herself and from others).

#7. She journals at night.

Yes, this ‘Gen Z’er still writes journals. Making sure she jots down what she goes through, Tabby writes down all her thoughts and experiences at night. Journaling has been her hobby and a part of her creative process. She uses her journals when writing lyrics so that she can properly express her feelings through songs.

#8. She has always loved singing ever since she was a child.

Tabby has been attending vocal lessons ever since she was a child. She actually performed for the first time at her singing school when she was eight years old, singing a song from The Little Mermaid. Petition for a new recording of the song from the adult Tabby, anyone?

#9. She played a part in recruiting Angel into DOLLA.

During DOLLA’s recruitment process, when the recruiter asked her if she knew anyone suited for the group, she immediately thought of Angel. She has met with her group mate only once before DOLLA was formed and it seems like Angel has certainly made a good first impression on her.

#10. She used to be an extreme introvert.

Tabby used to break down in tears when her parents pushed her to learn how to talk to people. She spent almost a year learning how to open up and talk to others. How did they train her? This will be something we need to ask her parents in the future.

Read our full interview with our cover stars, the girls of DOLLA, in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 010 HERE.