Exposed: 10 things you didn’t know about Sabronzo from DOLLA

Meet our digital cover star, Sabronzo from DOLLA. We had an in-depth talk to uncover interesting facts about the leader of DOLLA.

Her cool and charismatic persona is well known amongst the DOLLA fans (and it is exactly the trait that charmed us into joining her fandom). From leader of a girl group to a literal boss baby, find out more about Sabronzo and her multifaceted career.

#1. She went to the first DOLLA meeting with zero makeup.

When asked about all DOLLA members’ first impressions of each other, one thought that they had in common about their first meeting was Sabronzo’s uber-chill style. While the others dressed up for the group’s first meeting, she entered with an all-natural look (literally) with a hoodie and sweats, showing them her cool, laissez faire personality right from the beginning.

#2. She’s got a heart of steel.

Mean comments ain’t got nothing on her. Being a celebrity with all eyes on her, it’s unavoidable to have keyboard warriors writing comments that are just crossing many lines and boundaries. However, her passion to perform and to spread good energy triumphs all. It’s what keeps her going and being just the way she is.

#3. She has a degree in business.

Although she had a passion to perform since young, she didn’t really plan to enter a girl group when she grew up. Instead, she studied for her degree in business at the States, preparing to enter her next “glammed” step of life.

#4. She used to do makeup tutorials on YouTube.

Fully nurturing her interest in makeup while living in the States, she used to stock up on all the latest affordable makeup products. Living in a country of drugstore makeup galore, she recorded herself swatching new lippies from ColourPop in an effort to emulate the YouTube beauty gurus.

Her story takes us on a trip down the memory lane of top makeup YouTubers. She was super inspired by makeup YouTubers like JuicyJas, NikkieTutorials, Mac_Daddyy, Desi Perkins and more.

#5. She has her own makeup brand.

Even before receiving an offer to become part of DOLLA, she was already preparing to start her own business. After being obsessed with YouTube makeup for the longest time, she was finally prepared to start her own makeup brand. However, as the pandemic hit and her plans were pushed back, she spent her time focusing on DOLLA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRONZ&CO. (@shopbronznco)

However, after debuting with the rest of DOLLA, she has recently had more time and leeway to finally open up her own makeup brand, Bronz & Co. — for the lips, eyes and even more products to come!

#6. She starts her creative engine late at night.

She’s a night owl whose creative cells only knock during wee hours. Besides revealing that she’s constantly writing new songs and creating choreographies by herself, Sabronzo also shared the fact that she starts only starts creating at 2 AM or 3 AM, never in the morning.

# 7. She wasn’t a natural born singer.

We all know Sabronzo has major talent in dancing and performing since she was a child, but did you know that singing wasn’t really her forte at the beginning? “If we’re not dancing and we’re just singing, I will still get really anxious,” she shared. However, she has since overcome her anxiety with the help of her fellow DOLLA members whenever they rehearse together backstage.

#8. She is all about the affordable, quality makeup.

She has always been into affordable makeup, and that’s her motto even when she’s creating her own makeup brand. Lucky for you guys, she gave us some recommendations of her all-time favourite makeup products.

For foundation, wet n wild has been her long time companion because it’s full coverage, affordable and lasts for quite a long time. For setting powder, she uses the loose setting powder by One Size that works well even when for long makeup hours. For mascara, she uses Maybelline Falsies Push Up Angel Waterproof Mascara and the Maybelline Fit Me concealer. She also recommended the contour stick from wet n wild which has been her favourite for the longest time.

#9. She can’t go anywhere with her eyebrows undone.

“I feel like I can’t go anywhere without my eyebrows being done, even with a bare face,” she said. She named her Bronz & Co. eyebrow pencil as the essential makeup product whenever she steps out of home.

#10. She’s a natural born performer.

#StarMaterial. Some people are just destined to be a star and she’s definitely one of them. Sabronzo has been a performer since her kindergarten days, dancing her way to stardom. She joined every year-end concerts, making sure she wouldn’t miss out on any chance to show her dance moves to a crowd.

Read our full interview with our cover stars, the girls of DOLLA, in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 010 HERE.