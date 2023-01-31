The best places for singles to search for love this Valentine’s Day 2023

No place for singles to go when all couples are outside celebrating Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered!

Valentine’s is a day of celebration for couples where love is in the air (literally everywhere). Those without a significant other will probably stay cooped up in their abode as they admire couples celebrating the day of love. Fret not; we have just the thing for you to get yourself out there this Valentine’s Day 2023.

Although 14 February is dedicated to couples, why can’t it be a day of hope for singles? To all you single ladies (and gentlemen), we’ve curated some places in KL for you to have fun, meet new friends or even search for the right one this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

4 places for singles to search for new love in KL this upcoming Valentine’s Day 2023:

Go for speed dating courses

Old but gold, speed dating is one of the most classic and effective methods to search for a potential significant other. Everyone who attends would have the same goal in mind — to find a date. For singles who want to change their relationship status ASAP, speed dating is the way to go.

Sign up for an upcoming speed dating event in KL here!

Address: KITA Dining, 01 Jalan Dungun #G, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Date: 6 February 2023

Contact: WhatsApp 011 18979413 for direct purchase

Have fun at a roller skate rink

This roller skate rink is a hot place among youngsters who want to meet someone new and experience an exciting activity simultaneously. Who knows, maybe someone interesting might “roll” into your life there?

See the roller skate rink for singles in KL here.

Address: Endah Parade, Lot RT001, 7th. Floor, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 014-699-3394

Join a painting event for singles

Art and alcohol — the perfect ambience for a new fling. Join this Sip and Paint workshop to unleash the Picasso within you while sipping a glass of wine with other singles there. For those who can’t take alcohol, fret not, as there will also be a free flow of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Register now for only RM199 per person.

Address: Le Masterpiece 19 Jalan SS 22/27a Petaling Jaya, 47400 Selangor

Date: 25 February 2023

For more information, visit here.

Watch a live singles comedy show

Don’t have a lover? That’s okay; celebrate Valentine’s with laughter instead! Enjoy some comedy with new friends at the 1st Singles Only Comedy Show in Malaysia on 12 February. Experience a joyful afternoon with comedians and (single) comrades with only RM199 in LAVO Tropicana.

Address: LAVO 8 Persiaran Tropicana Petaling Jaya, 47410 Selangor

Date: 12 February 2023

For more information, visit here.