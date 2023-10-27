Mattel unveils a new line of Ted Lasso Barbie dolls

If you think the Barbie craze is waning, then here’s some great news for you. Barbie‘s parent company, Mattel, has a new line of dolls — this time from the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso (2020-2023). The series has inspired three Barbie dolls based on John Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple’s characters, each looking exactly like their on-screen personas.

Released on 24 October 2023, this special brand collaboration follows the massive box-office success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023) and the wrap of the third and final season of the soccer-based show in May 2023.

More about Mattel’s Ted Lasso Barbie dolls and where to buy them

The three dolls

Mattel has launched three Ted Lasso Barbie dolls, and fans are already lapping them up. Based on the titular character (played by Sudeikis), the doll sports the character’s iconic blue and red soccer jersey. While the attire bears the AFC Richmond logo detailing and a working zipper, the doll carries aviator glasses, a whistle and a soccer ball.

The premium commemorative packaging of the Ted Lasso doll is set in the football club’s locker room with the “BELIEVE” sign and the homemade suggestion box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@barbie)

The other figurines are based on the owner of the club, Rebecca Welton (Waddingham), and the club’s consultant, Keeley Jones (Temple). The former comes in a pale pink blouse with pussy bow and high-waisted black wide-leg pants, accessorised with a pink bag. To accentuate her boss-lady attitude and hardworking nature, the doll is fitted with action-figure arms, too.

Meanwhile, the Keeley doll is decked in a glamorous pink dress with a faux-fur coat overtop, and the look is finished with chunky jewellery and a pink purse.

About Ted Lasso and the collaboration

Similar to the messages of feminism and mental health in the Barbie film, Ted Lasso also bears themes of positivity, optimism and mental health. “Ted Lasso lifted the spirits of fans all over the world. We’re toasting this seven-time Emmy award-winning series with three new Barbie Signature dolls,” states Mattel Creations.

Commenting on the styles, designer Suim Noh says, “Ted is so sweet, kind, and perpetually joyful. We captured this Ted-ergy and sculpted 12” of plastic fantasticness wearing AFC Richmond’s finest.”

Packaging designer Charis Ceniseoz notes, “Ted’s face is just so perfectly captured in this doll! His eyes have that believable sparkle, and that moustachioed smirk completes it perfectly.”

Sudeikis serves as the executive producer of Ted Lasso, which was created by Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly. The Apple TV+ show revolves around an inexperienced American soccer coach who has taken the job of managing a British team.

Where to buy the dolls

The Ted Lasso Barbie dolls can be purchased directly from Mattel Creations’ website or Amazon.

Buy Ted Lasso Barbie Signature Doll

Buy Barbie Signature Doll - Keeley Jones from Ted Lasso

Buy Barbie Signature Doll - Rebecca Welton from Ted Lasso

This article first appeared on Prestige Malaysia

(Hero and feature image credit: Mattel Creations)