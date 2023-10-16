Adonis, six-year-old son of Drake, releases debut song “My Man Freestyle”

Adonis Graham, the six-year-old son of Drake and artist Sophie Brussaux, has debuted his song “My Man Freestyle.”

Drake shared a clip of the song along with its music video on Instagram on 15 October.

“Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW,” wrote the Canadian singer and rapper. Adonis had his sixth birthday celebration on 11 October.

More about “My Man Freestyle” music video

Adonis is credited as a writer with producer Lil Esso on “My Man Freestyle.”

The video of the song shows Adonis and his friends playing basketball on an indoor court as he raps, “Don’t talk to my man like that/I like it when you like it/My, my, my, my man/My, my, my, my man.”

In the video, Adonis is seen sharing a ‘strategy’ with his basketball team – a group of other youngsters close to his age – on a whiteboard.

“I was waiting for this moment to arrive/ I was driving in the car and I smash my car/ I was playing in on my iPad and I broke my iPad/ I’m going to my house, seeing my dad/ I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change/ I’m playing basketball,” goes the lyrics.

He is seen sharing a ‘pep talk’ with the cover of Drake’s album All the Dogs on a board in the background. The cover features a white dog with red eyes. Drake revealed in August 2023 that it was drawn by Adonis.

Drake makes a cameo appearance towards the end of the “My Man Freestyle” music video, which raked in more than 126k views in just four hours since it went live on YouTube.

Adonis in “8AM in Charlotte”

Before “My Man Freestyle,” Adonis was seen in a cameo in his dad’s “8AM in Charlotte” music video.

The song includes a father-son conversation about Adonis’ artwork.

“So the goat was running away from the other monsters. And the other animals,” explained Adonis.

Drake asks his son: “Daddy’s name is next to the goat. Does that mean that Daddy’s the goat?”

“Yes. So it’s Daddy Goat,” Adonis replied.

When Drake asks how much he earned for the art, Adonis lets out a cute laugh adding “Oh please.”

(Hero and Featured images: Screenshot/Drake/@DrakeOfficial/YouTube)