Former TREASURE member Bang Ye-dam officially signs with new label

Bang Ye-dam, who was part of the K-pop boy group TREASURE, has recently signed with a new label, GF Entertainment.

The K-pop industry has been eagerly waiting for news about Bang Ye-dam ever since he left TREASURE, the popular boy group from YG Entertainment, along with Mashiho back in in November last year.

All about Bang Ye-dam’s new label and his future as a singer

Fans have been curious about his future in the music industry, wondering if he would continue to pursue his career or take a hiatus. However, in a livestream in June, Ye-dam announced his plan to release one or more albums in the latter half of 2023, much to the delight of his fans.

After months of anticipation, Ye-dam took to Instagram on 24 August to announce that he has officially signed with a new label, GF Entertainment. This news has been met with excitement and enthusiasm from his fans, who are looking forward to seeing what Ye-dam has in store for his upcoming performances and promotions.

In his Instagram post, Ye-dam expressed his gratitude towards the fans of TREASURE, known as Treasure Makers, for their unwavering support throughout his journey as an idol. He also thanked his former agency, YG Entertainment, for shaping him into the person he is today. Ye-dam’s humility and appreciation towards his fans and former agency demonstrate his character and values, which have endeared him to many.

Bang Ye-dam, who left his longtime agency YG Entertainment last year, shared the following message on his Instagram:

Hello this is Bang Ye-dam.

I have joined a new label, GF Entertainment.

I would like to thank Treasure Makers for supporting me since my TREASURE promotions and I would really like to thank YG Entertainment who has allowed me to grow into the person I am today.

I will be showing you many different sides of me through my promotions so please be on the lookout for me.

Thank you.

GF Entertainment, the label that Ye-dam has joined, is home to the popular K-pop boy group, KINGDOM. Fans of both Ye-dam and KINGDOM have been excited about this collaboration, with many anticipating the possibility of a collaboration between the two.

With Ye-dam’s promise to show different sides of himself through his music, fans are eagerly waiting to see what he has in store for his upcoming promotions. Ye-dam’s signing with GF Entertainment marks a new chapter in his career, and fans are confident that he will continue to make waves in the K-pop industry with his talent and passion.

