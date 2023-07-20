Funniest viral memes and moments from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

If we could pick only one defining pop culture moment of 2023 so far, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour would probably be it. The extensive global tour — named in tribute to the various stages of the pop star’s musical evolution — is an elaborate 3.5- hour-long showcase of talent from one of the most influential artists of our time. Apart from sparking ticket wars worldwide and even boosting the US economy (yes, we’re serious), Taylor Swift and her ongoing Eras Tour have also provided fodder for some of the best and funniest memes and moments we’ve seen on the Internet, thanks to the multiple mishaps that have occurred mid-show.

The tour’s first leg kicked off in Arizona, USA, and is now set to captivate Singapore with a six-night extravaganza from March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9 in 2024. If you were fortunate enough to secure tickets to witness this Superstar live, congratulations! To ensure you have The Best Day possible, we’ve already prepared a comprehensive travel and accommodation guide, a cheat sheet to the Eras Tour, a roundup of the coolest facts about the music icon, and a curated playlist featuring Taylor Swift’s most-streamed songs.

However, today we’re taking a delightful detour down memory lane to relish the best and funniest memes and moments from the Eras Tour (or, as the Swifties are playfully calling it, Errors Tour) that have taken the Internet by storm. While eagerly awaiting our chance to experience the magic firsthand, let’s embark on this journey together, tracking the highlights and amusing incidents that have occurred in previous shows.

Here’s a preview of all the best and funniest Eras Tours memes and moments for you.

Best and funniest memes and moments from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

1. The Evermore love declaration

Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album, Evermore, is often considered the sister album to its predecessor, Folklore. Released in close succession, it sometimes gets grouped with Folklore, leading to Swift’s infrequent acknowledgements of it on social media. Fans jokingly speculated that she may not care about Evermore as much since she didn’t wish it a happy birthday or attend the Grammy Awards that year. However, Swift made a heartfelt declaration of her love for the album, saying “I’ve seen it. I see all of it.”

2. Her insane stage dive

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is no ordinary concert. And the most visually stunning moment? After Swift surprises the audience with her “surprise songs”, she gracefully waves her arms in the air before diving into the stage. Miraculously, the stage appears to transform into a pool of water right at the front, creating a spectacle. The long stage then undergoes a magical metamorphosis, resembling a graphic representation of Taylor “swimming” underwater throughout the entire stadium. This breathtaking transformation builds anticipation for the final era of the setlist: Midnights. This awe-inspiring moment from Eras Tour has already gone viral on social media.

3. Taylor swallowed a bug

Before you think it was some sort of weird staged moment, it wasn’t. Amid her engaging banter with the audience at one of her shows, Taylor Swift unexpectedly swallowed a bug, leaving her sputtering onstage. This incident quickly become one of the funniest memes to emerge from the Eras Tour.

4. Pocket’s performance

During Taylor Swift’s shows in Glendale, Arizona, a heartwarming moment captured the attention of attendees and quickly went viral. A video surfaced featuring a security guard named Pocket enthusiastically vibing to the music during the concert. Those seated in the area where Pocket was working reported that she not only shared hugs with everyone but also revealed herself as a “1989 girl”.

5. Taylor’s arrival in a… janitor cart?

Following Swift’s initial shows, fans began sharing videos of a suspicious janitorial cart, sparking speculation that it might be her secret mode of transportation to the stage. Soon after, a TikTok video surfaced, revealing the truth as Taylor emerged from the cart adorned in dazzling glittery sequins, signalling the start of the show.

6. A couple got married during her concert

Forget proposing — René Hurtado and Max Bochman took their “Love Story” to the next level and decided to exchange vows during the concert which became one of the sweetest memes and moments of the Eras tour. The video instantly became viral on TikTok. Now the couple can say Taylor Swift sang at their wedding.

7. New “Bad Blood” remix

During Taylor Swift’s performance of “Bad Blood,” an incident unfolded that revealed her fierce protectiveness towards her fans. In the midst of the song, Swift paused to confront a security guard who was trying to remove a fan from the concert, shouting, “Hey, stop! She wasn’t doing anything! Stop!” Swifties have created T-shirts commemorating the incident, celebrating Taylor’s ability to defend her fans while staying in sync with the song. Moreover, creative fans have crafted remixes incorporating the sounds from the incident, which became a new favourite.

8. “Full-on rainstorm” concerts

Both Taylor Swift and Swifties embraced the lyrics “Meet me in the pouring rain” with utmost seriousness. In both Nashville and Foxborough MA, Taylor delivered remarkable performances while enduring relentless rainfall, refusing to skip a single song from her setlist. In Nashville, the show experienced delays due to lightning, yet Taylor took the stage at 10 pm and continued to captivate the audience until 1:35 am., showcasing her unwavering dedication and passion as an artist. Meanwhile, after the Foxborough show, she playfully remarked, “rainiest rain show that ever rain showed, ever, ever, ever,” acknowledging the extraordinary nature of the weather. Taylor’s incredible commitment to her craft and the unforgettable experiences she creates for her fans is the reason “Taylor Swift is the music industry.”

9. The “Haunted” piano

The following day of Taylor Swift’s rain-soaked performance at the Foxborough MA concert, something unexpected happened. During the acoustic portion of her set, the piano began playing by itself, requiring Taylor to abandon it and switch to playing the song on her guitar. It was one of the funniest moments of her Eras Tour for sure, and sparked several memes on social media.

10. When the stage didn’t open for her swan dive

Technical difficulties are common during live performances, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is no exception. In an incident during Swift’s performance, the stage failed to open in time for her anticipated swan dive. But Swift remained composed, repeatedly looking down at the floor while patiently waiting for the green light to jump. After the splash sound effect had already passed, she seemingly jokingly exclaimed, “What the f—,” in the direction of the crew below the stage, followed by laughter. Eventually, she successfully executed the dive, slightly later than originally planned.

11. The “Question…?”

On one night at one of her Tampa shows, a concertgoer held up a “You OK?” sign reminiscent of a scene in the “You Belong With Me” music video. The fan was referring to Swift’s breakup with Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years. Though Swift hasn’t commented publicly on the split, she reacted to the sign by giving the fan an emphatic thumbs up from the stage.

12. Do you know who got the “Red” hat?

Swift has been taking the signature black hat of her Red era and handing it to a fan. And during a Philly show, she gave the hat to Mikael Arellano, who is responsible for the viral “Bejeweled” Tiktok dance which she also incorporated into her choreography! Talk about a dream come true for the fan.

13. The Speak Now TV announcement

On 13th June 2023, Liverpool Eras Tour show Swift announced the release date for her upcoming re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and fans were “Enchanted.”

14. “State of Grace-ie”

During her performance of the song “22” from the Red album in Arlington, Swift bestowed special attention upon Gracie Teefey, the nine-year-old sister of Selena Gomez. Being best friends with Selena, Taylor walked to the edge of the stage mid-song and presented Gracie with the iconic black hat from her own Red-era wardrobe. In return, Gracie sweetly handed Taylor a friendship bracelet.

️| A closer look at @taylorswift13 giving Gracie the ‘Red’ hat and Gracie giving her a friendship bracelet pic.twitter.com/antLAUZYRR — Taylor Swift Updates ️ (@swifferupdates) April 2, 2023

15. The “Innocent” Swiftie mom

Swiftie mom Karen Vladek found a clever way to excuse her daughter’s absence from school for the upcoming Eras Tour show. She composed a hilarious note for her first-grader’s teacher, filled with clever references to Taylor Swift’s songs in anticipation of the concert on April 24 — and it instantly became one of the most prominent Eras Tour memes. Read the note below.

16. Teacher Taylor

While introducing the song “Betty,” Taylor expressed that a recurring theme in her songs is guiding men on how to apologise. She conveyed her fondness for this concept, stating her enjoyment in providing them with a clear, step-by-step approach to resolving conflicts. So, guys, take note that’s “How You Get The Girl.”

17. Her mic gave up

During a recent Eras Tour show, Taylor Swift encountered a technical glitch for a moment when her microphone suddenly stopped working. In an attempt to resolve the issue, she tapped on the mic and even resorted to screaming into it, but to no avail. She also playfully mimicked hitting the malfunctioning microphone like a broken remote. Eventually, a staff member came to the rescue with a new microphone.

18. The “#prayforjohn” movement

Ahead of her performance of “Dear John,” a heartbreak ballad often associated with her ex-boyfriend John Mayer, Taylor had a special request for the audience during the Eras Tour show at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium on June 24. Expressing her gratitude for the love and support her fans have shown during the tour, Swift took a moment to address the crowd. She praised their unwavering support and requested them to stay positive on the Internet. And said, “I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote … I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and … defend me on the Internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago.”

In response, Taylor Lautner, one of her ex-boyfriends, made this hilarious reel where he seems to #prayforjohn

But did it stop Swifties? Absolutely not! Here are the things they said.

19. TayTay cut her hand

During her performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium, fans noticed a visible and bloody gash on Swift’s hand, prompting concern among her fans on social media. So, she took to Twitter and said “PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely — tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood ”

20. The ‘Electro Taylor’ hair

During Taylor Swift’s performance on March 17 in Glendale, an electrifying moment happened when static electricity caused her signature blond locks to stand straight up during the Red set.

21. Thanking the wrong opening artist

In Tampa, Florida, Taylor playfully corrected herself during the concert, admitting her earlier mistake while thanking the opening act. She humorously exclaimed, “Earlier, I told you that Gracie Abrams opened the show. That is not correct. That is absolutely not correct. Gayle opened the show, and she was phenomenal!” She jokingly attributed the error to having “only 13 brain cells.” Swift then made amends by promising to buy presents for Abrams, Gayle, and beabadoobee, who also performed as opening acts, as a lighthearted apology for the mix-up.

22. She wore her dress wrong

Even the most seasoned performers are prone to wardrobe malfunctions. During the Acoustic set of the Eras Tour, Swift wore her cold shoulder dress incorrectly — twice.

23. Her garter broke on stage

During a performance, Swift encountered another wardrobe malfunction when her garter unexpectedly broke and slid down her leg. Undeterred, she confidently strutted across the stage to her backup singers while continuing to sing flawlessly. With their assistance, Swift swiftly shed the stray accessory without missing a beat, and the show continued seamlessly.

24. People who couldn’t get tickets took jobs at the concert

Yes, it’s absolutely true. People have been so desperate to see Taylor live that some actually applied to work as an usher or a security guard to see her at the show! That’s the power she holds. What lengths would you go to secure your Eras Tour ticket?

25. The stage didn’t open so she took a “Run”

During her Reputation set in Cincinnati Day 1, the stage that was supposed to open and carry her to the other side of the arena didn’t open. So, the “Mastermind” took a run for her life on the stage.

26. Forgot her song lyrics

This is “Nothing New” and it happens to almost every artist. But you can’t deny that it’s funny. This time, Taylor Swift forgot the lyrics of her song “Last Kiss” twice and had to start again from the top.

27. Peekaboo moment

During her Folklore set, Taylor’s dress got wrapped on her face due to the wind. It became a cute little peekaboo moment in Eras Tour.

28. A Reputation era stan brought snakes…?

So, we aren’t sure if it’s funny, ethical or safe but some Reputation era fans brought actual snakes with them to the Eras Tour — perhaps in hopes of sparking viral memes. For the uninitiated, Swift used snake imagery while promoting that particular album, in reference to her feud with Kim Kardashian over the latter’s ex-husband Kanye West calling Swift a derogatory name on one of his songs.

29. “Call It What You Want” (Angry version)

One of Swift’s love songs in her sixth studio album Reputation, is “Call It What You Want.” And she performed it as a surprise song in one of her latest shows. But the melancholy in her voice and acoustics made the theme of the song completely different. Swifties are dubbing it the angry version.

30. Another “Dress” malfunction

During her “Lavender Haze” performance in Metlife Stadium, her sequinned dress got stuck on something in her hand.

31. Taylorverse

Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner and actress Joey King have starring roles in her recent music video for “I Can See You”. The trio surprised fans by joining Swift on stage during the music video premiere on July 7, sparking wild excitement among the audience. It quickly became one of the most celebrated moments of the Eras Tour. Notably, Lautner attended the event with his wife, who coincidentally shares the same name, Taylor. Moreover, during their time on set, the three Taylors playfully recreated the viral Spider-verse meme.

This article first appeared on Prestige Singapore

(Main and featured image: taylorswift/Instagram)