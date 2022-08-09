Beyoncé’s album ‘Renaissance’ tops Billboard 200, becomes 2022’s biggest female debut

Renaissance, the latest album by pop superstar Beyoncé, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the biggest debut by a woman.

According to Billboard, the American entertainment magazine which publishes the reputed music charts with data company Luminate, Renaissance earned 332,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending 4 August.

Billboard said that the album marks “2022’s biggest week by a woman – and the second-largest week of the year overall.”

Here are all the details about Beyoncé’s Renaissance topping the Billboard chart

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh solo No.1 album and is her first chart-topper since Lemonade in 2016. Her first-ever music album to top the chart was Dangerously in Love in 2003.

The album is also the first by a woman to reach the peak since Adele’s 30, which was No.1 for six weeks from 4 December 2021 to 8 January 2022.

Debuts on this week’s #Billboard200 (1/2): #1, @Beyonce Renaissance

#3, @ATEEZofficial The World EP.1 : Movement

#6, @ENHYPEN Manifesto : Day 1

#7, @SUICIDEBOYS Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation

#8, @DGDtheband Jackpost Juicer — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 8, 2022

‘Break My Soul’ tops Billboard Hot 100

Beyoncé released the album’s first single “Break My Soul” on 20 June, eight days ahead of the album’s release.

The song jumped five places on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart to the No.1 spot in the latest rankings for the week ending 13 August. “Break My Soul” had originally debuted on No.15 six weeks ago.

Its peak charting makes the song the 1,140th track in Billboard Hot 100’s 64-year history to reach the No.1 spot.

In fact, all 16 songs from Renaissance appear on the Hot 100 list — 15 of which make their debut. The feat takes Beyoncé above Aretha Franklin and Ariana Grande as the female artist with the third-most entries in the history of the chart after Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj.

“Break My Soul” is also the eighth No.1 song by Beyoncé. Her first was “Crazy in Love” with husband Jay-Z in 2003 and the last before the current song was “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion, which reached No.1 for the week ending 30 May 2020.

Beyoncé also has four Hot 100 No.1 songs from 1999 to 2001 to her credit as a member of the former girl group Destiny’s Child.

(Main image: BEYONCÉ/@Beyonce/Twitter; Featured image: Beyoncé/@beyonce/Instagram)