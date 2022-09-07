‘Born Pink’: BLACKPINK drops release date of new single ‘Shut Down’

After the massive popularity of “Pink Venom” which was released on 19 August 2022, K-pop group and music sensation BLACKPINK announced the release date and dropped the poster of the new single from their upcoming album Born Pink, on 6 September midnight KST.

BLACKPINK announced the new track titled “Shut Down” on their social media handles.

All about the new track and BLACKPINK’s Born Pink world tour

Release date and more

The quartet, comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, shared the title poster, featuring the members dressed in funky sports attire with luxurious fur jackets and coats. “Shut Down” can be seen printed in black and pink fonts with the release date, 16 September 2022, and time, 1:00 pm KST / 12:00 am EST, mentioned below it.

To the delight of fans, the track and the full album share the same release date. “Shut Down” is the second single to be mentioned after “Pink Venom.” However, a complete tracklist has not been released by the K-pop group yet.

According to Yonhap News Agency, YG Entertainment said in a release, “It’s a title that is intuitive and creates a strange tension.” It further added, “BLACKPINK will once again captivate music fans around the world with its unique charisma and girl-crush charm.”

BLACKPINK world tour dates

Born Pink is the second studio album to be released by the Korean quartet. Soon after its announcement, the news caught global attention and fans finally have a complete list of the tour dates and venues.

BLACKPINK kickstarts the tour with two shows in Seoul on 15 and 16 October. On 6 September the group also shared posters announcing the Europe and North America leg of the tour.

They are set to begin on 25 October 2022, and continue in Asia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand till June 2023. Minor tweaks appear in the Europe schedule — Copenhagen is newly added while the date has been shifted from 18 to 19 December for the show in Berlin.

Presale of tickets for the European and North American legs begin on 13 September before opening for all on 16 September.

Chart-topping tracks

“Pink Venom” debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated 3 September. It is the second highest grossing track for the group, closely following the success of “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez. It is a part of BLACKPINK’s The Album and reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020.

(Main image credit: BLACKPINK/ @blackpinkofficial/ Instagram; Featured image credit: BLACKPINKOFFICIAL/ @BLACKPINK/ Twitter)