K-pop sensation Blackpink is coming to Malaysia again in 2023

Mark your calendars: K-pop sensation Blackpink will be holding a concert in Malaysia on 4 March 2023.

This gig is part of Blackpink’s “largest world tour in the history of K-pop girl groups,” and fans in Malaysia are getting a taste of what the show is going to offer. Set to take the stage at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil, concert-goers will be experiencing this show in a newly-refurbished stadium, as the site is scheduled to undergo repair and refurbishment work before the concert.

If you’ve missed out on the opportunity of attending a Blackpink concert in Malaysia back when they first came to the country in 2019, now’s your chance! Although the group is only stopping by for one night, this venue has the capacity to take on nearly 90,000 BLINKs, as opposed to their two-day-long concert at Malawati Stadium, which could only take on 13,000 visitors at a time — meaning that your chances of scoring a ticket to attend this show-stopping concert are slightly higher compared to their last gig.

That’s not all — the band is scheduled to drop a highly-anticipated new album next month. After a two-year-long hiatus, YG-Entertainment confirmed that the South Korean girl band Blackpink will be coming back with new music in August. This month, they are filming the music video for their title track. BLINKs can also look forward to the announcement of the world tour dates of the unreleased album, which is to follow soon after the drop, so keep your eyes (and ears) peeled.

As you wait for their comeback single and album, here’s a snippet of what may be coming soon, captured accidentally during an Instagram Live from YG’s headquarters last week, where the band’s labelmate, “DUMB DUMB” singer Somi, walked into a studio playing an unreleased song.

Information about ticket purchases is not available yet.

