Open the door as BTS’ V knocks on it in the Blue music video teaser

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as BTS’ V, has been riding on a career high. After the release and the success of Rainy Days and Love Me Again from his debut solo album Layover, it is now time for the third number, Blue. The teaser for BTS’ Blue is out and it looks intense. Let’s find out more.

This was the first teaser of the song, starring V, that came out on 22 August. According to Agency BIGHIT Music, the next teaser of the song will be out on 25 August. As several members of BTS have been starting their obligatory military service for the nation, the group isn’t going to perform together for a while. This leaves the rest of the members with more time and opportunities to work on their solo adventure. Let’s take a look at the teaser of BTS’ Blue ahead of its release on 13 September 2023.

Teaser for BTS’ V’s new song Blue is out

The teaser looks intriguing and exciting. V is seen portraying an intensely serious look in a black leather jacket. The teaser opens with V walking down what looks like the hall of a building, in long, hurried steps as he reaches a door. He starts knocking on a door with an angry expression on his face, which only gets louder as nobody answers the door.



The teaser finally ends with revealing the release date of the number.

V’s Agency BIGHIT Music has announced the whole promotional schedule of his first solo album Layover. According to it, he will be releasing three tracks from the album on 28 August, which are titled Scenery, Winter Bear and Snow Flower. These songs are going to be the album pre-releases, like the last two numbers.

After the pre-releases are done with, there will be new concept pictures released on 29 August and 9 September. On 13 September, the album Layover will officially release, along with the much-awaited music video of Slow Dancing.

All Images: Courtesy V/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the oldest BTS song?

No More Dream is the oldest BTS song which released on 13 June 2013.

– Which song of V is famous?

V’s self-composed song Winter Bear was his first all-English composition, for which he also wrote the lyrics, and produced. It has surpassed 82M views on YouTube.

– Is Blue and Grey written by Taehyung?

The song was written by Suga, RM, J-Hope, Metaphor, and its producers Park Ji-soo, Levi, V, and Hiss Noise.

– What is BTS V’s solo songs?

Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, For Us and the title track Slow Dancing are some of V’s solo tracks in his debut solo album Layover.