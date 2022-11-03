facebook
Home > Culture > Music > The official line-up to Lollapalooza India 2023 is finally here
The official line-up to Lollapalooza India 2023 is finally here
Culture
03 Nov 2022 03:30 PM

The official line-up to Lollapalooza India 2023 is finally here

Sreetama Basu

The iconic global music festival Lollapalooza’s debut in India is the biggest news right now for all audiophiles. It is set to come to India in January 2023, as announced by the organisers.

Lollapalooza is going to be a two-day musical festival will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, as reported by the entertainment and ticketing platform giant BookMyShow. On 3 November 2022, the official line up has been released and it definitely looks promising.

Let’s find out more.

Music festival Lollapalooza to debut in India next year

BookMyShow will team up along with global producers, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents to spearhead the music festival as the promoter and co-producer for its Indian edition. The music festival was launched in 1991 and is globally famous and associated with alternative lifestyle, music and culture.

Having been around for 31 years, Lollapalooza has been all around the world, in seven locations across three continents. These countries host the music festival every year. At the heart of it, this is a festival of music, inclusivity and unique experiences at the centre of it.

A touring festival, the home of Lollapalooza is in Chicago, USA. Its annual editions are held across various culturally-rich countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden with more than 66 editions of the festival so far. Now Lollapalooza will make its debut in India in 2023.

Who’s playing at Lollapalooza India?

The lineup has been announced, and performing at Lollapalooza India are Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Diplo, Zhu, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, and so much more.

Ticket details

General – Phase two tickets are sold at 9,999 crores (approx. RM570).

General – Phase three tickets are sold at 10,999 crores (approx. RM630).

For VIP – Phase two tickets are sold at 22,999 crores (approx. RM1,320).

Platinum – Phase one tickets are sold at 64,999 crores (approx. RM3,718).

Purchase your tickets now on their website.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram, Featured Image: Courtesy Twitter

Lollapalooza Paris Lollapalooza book my show
The official line-up to Lollapalooza India 2023 is finally here

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.