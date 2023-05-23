Daniel Caesar, Ty Dolla $ign and more added to Good Vibes Festival 2023 lineup

Good Vibes Festival 2023, in collaboration with Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, has announced its full lineup of international and local artists for its three-day music and culture event in July.

Good Vibes Festival 2023 completes its lineup with the addition of Daniel Caesar, Lee Hi, and more

Good Vibes Festival 2023 has announced its complete lineup for its three-day music and culture event in July. The festival will feature a diverse range of international and local artists, including Grammy-winning Canadian R&B star Daniel Caesar, South Korean singer and songwriter Lee Hi, English songwriter and producer Elderbrook, and Los Angeles-based Australian DJ Cassian.

Daniel Caesar, who wowed the crowd at Good Vibes Festival in 2019, is set to perform with his latest album Never Enough which has received widespread acclaim. He is set to capture the hearts of his Malaysians fans once again, they can expect nothing less than an unforgettable experience. Festival-goers can look forward to hearing some of Daniel Caesar’s biggest hits, such as Best Part, Japanese Denim, and Always, among others.

South Korean singer and songwriter Lee Hi, also known as Lee Ha-Yi, will be gracing the Good Vibes Festival stage with her powerful yet soulful tunes. She has been making waves since her debut with chart-topping hits like Breathe, Only, HOLO, and more.

English songwriter and producer Elderbrook’s hit remixes for Clean Bandit and CamelPhat will get the crowds moving. Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based Australian DJ Cassian began releasing works as early as 2009 and later gained support from industry heavyweights such as Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL and DJ Diplo.

Jake Scott has established his career while penning songs for music sensations like Jason Mraz, Christina Perri and Carrie Underwood. He has recently taken his musical journey to a new height, recording his latest album “Live 2022” during his live tour to capture the raw energy and emotions. Alexander 23’s single I Wanna Live Forever is widely regarded as his happiest track to date. The talented music creator aims to convey the importance of living in the present while fearlessly loving someone without concerning what the future holds.

Joining the international acts is singer, songwriter and producer Ty Dolla $ign, who has garnered more than 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His collaboration with Post Malone on Psycho reached a monumental milestone of a billion views on YouTube, further demonstrating the immense popularity and impact of his music.

Lullaboy, one of the top independent artists in and outside of Singapore, started off with posting YouTube covers to becoming a beacon of inspiration for aspiring pop and R&B musicians across Southeast Asia. Buzzworthy newcomer Mardiana draws inspiration from her life stories to create music that blends her melodic vocals with multiple genres. Rising star LEAISM, known for her soulful vocals infused with a tropical and electric twist, will light up the stage with her presence along with homegrown indie-pop band RESORT whose music advocates honest opinions to form connections among their listeners.

Among other local acts, Malaysian indie band Capt’n Trips and The Kid will rock the stage with their psychedelic and alternative rock music. With extensive experience in curating everything from live radio shows to the city’s best club nights, the renowned DJ collective SaturdaySelects is poised to take the crowd on an exhilarating musical journey through an eclectic selection of sounds. AFARO, otherwise known as Azfar Jamili, whose music is influenced by the sounds of Calvin Harris, Marco Lys and Adam Ten, will break everyone out of their comfort zone through his infectious and vibrant beats.

In addition to that, the art installations this year also sees the festival bringing in the iconic Balloon Chain by artist Robert Bose which is sure to leave the attendees in awe and wonder. A familiar sight to festivals around the world including Burning Man and Coachella, the impressive large-scale installation featuring specially made helium-filled balloons will be visible during day or night, even from a distance. Not only that, attendees can interact with the masterpiece and witness the stunning display of colours and movement up close.

(Hero image credit: Good Vibes Festival 2023, Instagram/ @tydollasign, @leehi_hi, @danielcaesar | Feature image credit: Good Vibes Festival 2023)