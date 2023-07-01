Q&A: American DJ Gryffin on upcoming Good Vibes Festival 2023 and newest single ‘Oceans’

Dan Griffith, who is professionally known as Gryffin, is a highly successful electronic music artist who has made a name for himself in the industry. He has captivated the attention of millions of fans worldwide with his unique sound, which is a fusion of progressive house, indie pop, and dance music.

Gryffin’s musical journey has been nothing short of impressive, with his most notable achievement being the release of his album ‘Gravity’ in 2019. This album skyrocketed to the number one spot on Billboard’s US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, cementing his place as one of the most talented and sought-after artists in the electronic music scene.

Throughout his career, Gryffin has collaborated with many other artists, including some of the biggest names in music like OneRepublic, Kygo, Daya, and more. His discography is a testament to his versatility and creativity, with each new release showcasing his unique style and talent.

In May of this year, Gryffin released his latest single Oceans, which features the talented Kid Joi. The song has been met with critical acclaim and has already amassed millions of plays across various streaming platforms.

Recently, the American DJ joined us for an interview to discuss his latest release and his upcoming appearance at the highly anticipated Good Vibes Festival in 2023. His fans are eagerly anticipating his performance, and he intends to deliver a show-stopping performance that will leave them in awe.

How are you? How’s 2023 been treating you so far?

I’ve been able to tour a lot and create a lot more music this summer. I’m definitely looking forward to travelling a lot more internationally this year, which is a big focus of mine in 2023. I’m really looking forward to going to Asia and Europe too. So, I would say this year has been good to me, so far.

Are you excited to return to Malaysia again?

I am, it’s been a long time! I think it’s been six years since I’ve last visited Malaysia, if I’m not mistaken. I’m really looking forward to performing at the upcoming Good Vibes Festival. I think the last time I performed in the country was in 2017, which was also at the same music festival, but it was held at Genting Highlands instead. Definitely excited to come back, for sure!

Your latest single Oceans features a beautiful and uplifting vocal performance by Kid Joi who urges listeners to “jump in the water” and embrace the energy of the track. It creates a feel-good atmosphere that’s perfect for the the summer holidays. How did the idea for the song and the collaboration come about?

One of my managers actually came up to me and pitched this song. I heard the record, listened to Kid Joi’s amazing vocals and I just instantly thought it was unbelievable. It gave me the best summer vibe and energy, and then I just decided to produce it in my own style and direction with where I wanted to take it.

Kid Joi is honestly one of the best vocalists I’ve worked with in my career, and I’ve worked with a number of good ones, which says a lot. All in all, it was a really fun experience working with her and I’m really happy with how the track turned out.

With a number of successful hits and seeing how your fans loved Oceans, have you got any more releases lined up for 2023? Perhaps a teaser during the Good Vibes Festival 2023?

Yeah, I could probably tease some of the stuff I’ve been working on during the upcoming Good Vibes Festival. I’m working on a new sound so you guys can definitely look forward to it. I’m actually quite excited to perform in Malaysia again, I can’t wait to show you guys what I have installed for my upcoming set—definitely some of the freshest music I think I’ve made in a while. I haven’t announced the project yet, but I’m really looking forward to seeing what people think of all this new music I’ve been making behind the scenes.

Looking back over your widely successful discography, is there a song you personally love the most? We personally fell in love with Feel Good when it first came out!

Nice! That song was a big one for sure. It was a really fun time for Illenium and I to meet up and work on that track, and to see the success that it had when we were much younger in our careers.

One of my favourite tracks would have to be Nobody Compares To You, it was a pretty big one for me personally and for the fans too. Just For A Moment is another one the fans really love and enjoy listening to, in my opinion. Whole Heart is also one of the tracks that really means a lot to me personally, and one that’s always been kind of like a big record and deal for me.

We know this kind of genre did not only play a huge part in American music but also other foreign music scenes such a Korean-pop and Japanese-pop. Are there any chances of you working together with any foreign artists like BLACKPINK or BTS?

Yeah, that’s a dream for sure. I’m very inspired by them. They make incredible music and that whole scene and genre is really exciting to me. It makes a lot of sense with me being half Japanese to really lean into that culture and do something collaborative with some of the Asian artistes out there. So that’s definitely a goal! We’re trying to work on some stuff behind the scenes but we’ll see what happens in the next couple of months, but I’m definitely looking forward to do some stuff in the K-pop and J-pop scenes.

Are there any particular artistes or bands you’re looking to collaborate with?

There’s definitely a few that have caught my attention. I don’t know if I’m allowed to reveal it now, but there are some acts that are on my radar. We’re trying to make some stuff happen so hopefully we can work something out soon, and we’ll let you know about it.

If you could travel back in time, what advice would you give your younger self? Would you change anything? Do you see yourself working as an electrical engineer?

Unfortunately no, I do not see myself going back to electrical engineering. If the younger me was still considering that option, I think I would have convinced him to take the music path, just like I did. I guess I would tell my younger self to really just focus on your passions and to believe in yourself. Just do what you feel is right, whatever your instinct and gut is telling you to do, just go with it and I would share that with anyone really. It’s important to try and find what it is they’re really passionate about and what they have a talent for, and to just go for it. Make sure to work really hard at it and just apply yourself as much as possible.

I currently have no regrets. I think I try and look at everything that has happened in my life with a ‘everything happens for a reason’ type of mentality. Whatever happens, there’s always a positive thing you can take and learn from every experience. I’m really happy and proud of where my career has taken me, I’m very appreciative and grateful for it too.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @gryffin)