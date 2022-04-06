Watch: HoYeon Jung’s music video debut with The Weeknd in “Out of Time”

facebook
Culture
06 Apr 2022 11:30 AM

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Culture
With nods to Lost in Translation, Squid Game star HoYeon and the Dawn FM artist hit the bar for some “Out of Time” karaoke — before Jim Carrey appears.

The Weeknd has dropped the visuals for his latest single “Out of Time”, featuring none other than Squid Game star HoYeon Jung (or is it just HoYeon now?) as she continues her global takeover of pop culture.

“Out of Time” comes with more than a few nods to Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film, Lost in Translation — the two strangers kindle a frenetic near-romance involving an elevator, a hotel bar and a karaoke machine, the last of which becomes an outlet to belt out the song’s lyrics, microphones in tow, all over the hotel. Clever.

It looks like things are going well for The Weeknd, before, as they tend to in Abel Tesfaye’s videos, things take a strange and unsettling turn at the very end. As the camera pans around a cold, white hospital room, legendary actor and funnyman Jim Carrey makes his cameo as a doctor, presenting a new face (literally) to the Dawn FM artist.

“Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame,” says Carrey. You’ll just have to watch.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
