Josh Kua returns with latest single “ALL A GAME”

Josh Kua returns from a 14-month hiatus with his latest single, “ALL A GAME”.

Josh Kua is back. The Malaysian-born and Australian-raised violinist pushes the boundaries sonically in his latest release, mashing cyberpunk and classical music in an evocative track.

Penned by Kua and award-winning producer, Daniel Veerapen, the single highlights Kua’s artistic agility in music and creative experimentation. “ALL A GAME” starts off immediately as a tension builder using bass and synth as a premise and the violin creeps in almost immediately to add tension, adapting Kua’s classical music style of his previous work and complementing it with a futuristic sound.

A clear departure from his previous work, The single’s hard-hitting beats complemented by synth basslines and electrifying bursts of violin are infused with near whisper-like haunting lyricism from Kua — marking the first time his vocals are featured in his work. “Close your eyes and see/ All a game to me,” sung by Kua as the music picks up in what sounds like the climax of a film soundtrack.

Not just a genre-expanding composition, “ALL IS A GAME” speaks to the feeling of vulnerability, frustration and liberation, a feeling Kua has spoken of on his artistic journey before.

“This song is about breaking free of your fears and inhibitions. I’m often paralysed by choice, fear of failure and perfectionism. ‘ALL A GAME’ serves as a genuine reminder to myself that this career I have, and indeed several aspects of life, really are all games, as many of the things we worry about don’t really matter in the grand scheme of things,” Kua reveals.

“ALL A GAME” is out now on all major streaming platforms.