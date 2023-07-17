Jungkook of BTS makes solo debut with digital single ‘Seven’ featuring Latto

Jungkook, the youngest member of the world-famous K-pop group BTS, released the official music video of his solo debut single, “Seven,” on 14 July featuring American rapper and singer Latto.

The video also stars K-drama actor Han So-hee, best known for her leading roles in acclaimed shows The World of the Married (2020) and Netflix’s My Name (2021).

The video, which is directed by Bradley and Pablo, garnered over nine million views in just three hours of its release on Hype Labels’ official YouTube channel.

Here are all the details about Jungkook’s ‘Seven’

What the video shows

The video is 3:46 minutes long and shows a beautiful love story between the characters of Jungkook and Han.

Jungkook promises Han that he will love her seven days a week. But there are disagreements between them and Han appears to drift away from him even as he does everything from singing while neck-deep in water to walking on the roof of a train for her.

As the song continues, fans see Jungkook trying to woo Han despite having met with an accident. Latto appears when Jungkook is seen lying in a coffin, only for him to emerge out of it to her relief.

The song ends on a happy note, with Jungkook and Han walking away hand-in-hand in the rain.

‘Invigorating summer song’

In a statement on 30 June on Weverse, BigHit Music, the agency which manages BTS, said that “Seven” is an “invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm.”

In a video released before dropping “Seven,” Jungkook said that fans will see a “brand new side” of him.

“When I first heard the song, I went, ‘I have to take this song,'” he said, adding, “There are not a lot of songs that I really get hooked to at first listen, but [‘Seven’] stuck with me, and I could even think of myself performing the song on stage.”

Jungkook will be undertaking promotional activities for the song in some of his future performances, such as the 2023 Summer Concert Series with ABC’s show Good Morning America on 14 July in Central Park in New York City, US. It would mark Jungkook’s first performance of “Seven.”

Other songs that Jungkook has worked on outside of BTS

Outside of his work as a member of BTS, Jungkook has worked on projects such as “Dreamers,” a song that was part of the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, and “Stay Alive,” which was a theme song for fantasy webtoon 7Fates: Chakho.

He has also released two songs — “Still With You” (2020) and “My You” (2022) — produced by him for free on the German music streaming service SoundCloud.

BTS members who have gone solo

Jungkook is the sixth member of the septet to go solo with his single, following the group’s mid-2022 announcement of a break from combined activities due to their mandatory military service enlistments.

J-Hope was the first when he dropped his full-length solo album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022. He was followed by Jin who released his first solo single “The Astronaut” in October 2022 and RM, who released his album Indigo in December 2022.

Jimin released his first EP “FACE” in March 2023, and Suga dropped his first full-length album titled D-DAY under his second stage name Agust D in April 2023.

BTS has been on a break since mid-2022 because of requirements for their mandatory military service. They are set to reconvene as a group in 2025.

They celebrated their 10th anniversary by releasing a special single “Take Two” on 9 June.

(Hero and Featured images: Screenshot/HYBE LABELS/YouTube)

This story originally appeared on Prestige Singapore