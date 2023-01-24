2022 MelOn Chart: Top 50 songs of the past year that won hearts in South Korea

The year 2023 has already announced the arrival of brilliant new music albums with songs such as “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “VIBE” by Taeyang featuring Jimin of BTS. And, Kakao M-owned MelOn looks back and cherishes the top tracks of the past year in South Korea with their 2022 MelOn Chart.

The annual chart from MelOn, the largest music streaming service in Korea, has some of the country’s biggest songs dropped in 2022. From BTS‘ global-pop sunshine “Butter”, PSY’s comeback masterpiece “That That”, IU’s slow jam “Strawberry Moon”, Kim MinSeok’s non-commercial gem “Drunken Confession” to IVE’s charming “Love Dive”, Melon’s annual chart has it all.

South Korea’s population mostly consumes music digitally. A KnowledgeE article by A. Timokhovich and O. Nikuradze states that “Digitalization as a phenomenon that correlates with every sphere of consumers’ life plays a huge role in the development of the Korean music industry as a whole. Consumers have shifted towards digital consumption of cultural content.” And, over 28 million users are currently consuming music through MelOn, South Korea’s largest music subscription service.

MelOn charts have always been a mix of both commercial and non-commercial music, and the 2022 chart is proof of the same. Both global K-pop hits such as “Dynamite” by BTS which broke records by garnering 101.1 billion YouTube views within 24 hours as well as non-mainstream songs like “Drunken Confession” by Kim MinSeok, complete the annual chart.

Here are the top 50 tracks to get your groove on

50. GOT the beat’s “Step Back”

49. Younha’s “Event Horizon”

48. “Foolish Love” by MSG Wannabe

47. “Our Blues” by Lim Youngwoong

46. “Permission To Dance” by BTS

45. “Hold My Hand” by IU

44. “Ohayo My Night” by D-Hack & PATEKO

43. “Trust In Me” by Lim Youngwoong

42. “When It Snows” by Lee Mujin (ft. Heize)

41. “Every Day, Every Moment” by Paul Kim

40. “Counting Stars” by BE’O (ft. Beenzino)

39. “New Thing” by Zico

38. “Shiny Star” by Kyoungseo

37. “Always Love You” by Kassy

36. “Pink Venom” by BLACKPINK

35. “Butter” by BTS

34. “FEARLESS” by LE SSERAFIM

33. “Weekend” by Taeyeon

32. “Smiley” by Choi Yena

31. “I Missed You” by WSG Wannabe

30. “Dynamite” by BTS

29. “Think About You” by Joosiq

28. “Do You Want To Hear” by MSG Wannabe

27. “Without Me” by Juho

26. “Every Moment of You” by Sung Sikyung

25. “Strawberry Moon” by IU

24. “Drama” by IU

23. “Limousine” by BE’O (ft. Mino)

22. “Next Level” by aespa

21. “LOVE me” by BE’O

20. “At That Moment” by WSG Wannabe

19. “Dear My X” by Kyoungseo

18. “After LIKE” by IVE

17. “Attention” by NewJeans

16. “Ganadara” by Jay Park (ft. IU)

15. “Hype Boy” by NewJeans

14. “Feel My Rhythm” by Red Velvet

13. “Merry-Go-Round” by Sokodomo (ft. Zion. T & Wonstein)

12. “INVU” by Taeyeon

11. “Traffic Light” by Lee Mujin

10. “Beyond Love” by Big Naughty (ft. 10CM)

9. “That That” by PSY (ft. Suga)

8. “If You Lovingly Call My Name” by GyeongseoYeji & Jun Gunho

7. “Still Life” by BIGBANG

6. “Eleven” by IVE

5. “Love Always Runs Away” by Lim Youngwoong

4. “Love, Maybe” by MeloMance

3. “Drunken Confession” by Kim Minseok

2. “TOMBOY” by (G)I-DLE

1. “Love Dive” by IVE

(Main image credit: bts_bighit/Twitter; featured image credit: PSY/Twitter)