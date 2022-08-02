Hip-hop fans, Rolling Loud is heading to Thailand in 2023

The world-famous hip-hop festival Rolling Loud is heading to Thailand next year. Here are all the details.

Exciting news for hip-hop lovers: Rolling Loud is heading to Thailand in 2023. This expansion into the Land of Smiles marks the international hip-hop music festival’s first official event in the country, as well as the first official event in all of Asia. On 26 July 2022, the festival made the announcement via a post on Twitter reading: ‘Rolling Loud Thailand. See you 2023.’

Rolling Loud Thailand See you 2023 🇹🇭 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 26, 2022

Established by a friend duo in 2015, Rolling Loud is one of the largest hip-hop festivals in the world. Previous locations include the United States of America, the Netherlands, Australia, Portugal, Canada, and more; and previous acts and headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Future, A$AP Rocky, and more. The latest Rolling Loud festival was Rolling Loud Miami which took place last weekend from 22-24 July 2022.

Further information for Rolling Loud Thailand, including dates, tickets, location, and lineup, hasn’t been announced yet, so watch this space for updates.

[Hero and featured image credit: Rolling Loud]