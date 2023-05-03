SEVENTEEN breaks BTS’ record for best-selling album with ‘FML’

SEVENTEEN made their much-awaited comeback with their 10th mini album titled FML. The album was released on 24 April, only to create history within a week. The band managed to set new records for the highest total sales of any album till date, leaving behind BTS in the race. SEVENTEEN sold over 4.5 million copies in a week to achieve this feat, as per reports in South Korea’s real-time album sales website Hanteo Chart.

The record-breaking spree started on Day 1 of the album release. FML became the first album to sell over 3 million copies on its first day. The album went on to sell a record-breaking total of 4,550,214 copies between 24 April to 30 April, making SEVENTEEN the only band in K-pop history to surpass 4 million sales in one week.

BTS held the record before SEVENTEEN created history

Before the release of FML, BTS held the record for the highest first-week sales and highest total sales of any album. These records belonged to BTS‘s 2020 album titled Map of the Soul: 7, which sold over 3.3 million copies in its first week and has since gone on to sell a total of over 4.2 million copies.

More about SEVENTEEN

The South Korean band consists of thirteen members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015, with the extended play (EP) 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard’s “10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015” list. The band’s comeback album is one-of-a-kind as it features their first-ever double title track — “F*ck My Life” and “Super.”

