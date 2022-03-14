The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra makes an epic comeback this month

Dress up and be serenaded as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is once again poised to perform live.

A massive worldwide Covid outbreak and a couple of complete lockdowns later, the famous MPO will relaunch to followers of symphonic music this month. The highly anticipated comeback thrusts Georges Bizet’s seminal compositions into limelight.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra performs “Carmen”

Experience the highs of one of the most beloved operas – “Carmen” – at this thrilling concert, seeking to invoke Sevilla’s scorching temperatures, fiery dance rhythms and hot-blooded personalities. According to the programme note, preludes include Ravel’s dreamy “Mother Goose Suite” which inspires childlike wonder, while Rossini’s quintessential “La Gazza Ladra Overture” sets the stage with twin drum rolls and a stirring march. Following which, “Carmen Suite No. 1” and “Carmen Suite No. 2” will bear your absolute attention.

Premiered in Paris on 3 March 1875, “Carmen” was initially derided by critics for its unfettered portrayal of passions and a cataclysmic ending – seen as a transgression of a supposedly opéra-comique. Nonetheless, its splendour found an influential champion in Tchaikovsky. Bizet’s colleague Ernest Guirard rearranged the two suites, publishing the first in 1882, the second in 1887.

The concert kicks off 19 March 2022, 8.30pm. Tickets are priced from RM94 till RM188.

The revivification continues with another performance bound to enrapture Japanese anime fans. Totoro Goes to the Carnival happens on 26 March 2022, 3pm. Tickets haven’t been released for sale as of writing.

The MPO has faced an interrupted schedule since the country went into lockdown in 2020. Some of the curtailed concerts included a series of performances dedicated to Beethoven’s 250th anniversary – “Ode to Joy”, “Triple Concerto” and more.

In 2021, the MPO made a brief return with “Strauss: A New World” before the onset of the Delta variant putting a premature end to in-person performances.

Hero and feature image credit: Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra