The Weeknd announces ‘Die For You’ remix with Ariana Grande

Grammy winner Ariana Grande and Canadian singer The Weeknd have officially revealed their upcoming collaboration, a remix of The Weeknd’s song “Die For You” from his 2016 album Starboy.

Sharing the exciting news on her TikTok account, Grande gave fans a glimpse of the recording session, making them happier.

The remix version is scheduled to release on 24 February, pretty quickly after the announcement that was made on 22 February.

More about Die For You remix

The announcement video

In the video, Grande can be seen making edits to the song recorded in her voice. Along with the post she writes, “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made.”

The video that was reposted on Instagram by The Weeknd has got over a million likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

Previously, the two have worked together on a number of projects, including the remixes of “Off the Table” from Grande’s album Positions (2020), “Love Me Harder” from Grande’s sophomore album My Everything (2014), and the Billboard Hot 100-topping remix of “Save Your Tears” from The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours.

Other works by the The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

Other than Starboy, The Weeknd is known for various studio albums including Kiss Land (2013), Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), which featured the mega-hit “The Hills,” and series of mixtapes in 2011 named House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence.

Grande, who rose to fame with the sitcom Victorious (2010), and has numerous awards to her credit along with two Grammy wins in 2019 and 2021, was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2016. She is all set to play Glinda the Good Witch for the upcoming flick Wicked. Grande enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handles.

(Main image credit: The Weeknd/Facebook, Ariana Grande/Facebook; Featured image credit: Ariana Grande/Facebook)