Build your ultimate K-pop playlist with TWICE’s most-streamed songs on Spotify

If we have to name one K-pop girl group that stands on par with the musical genius of BLACKPINK, it has to be TWICE! The nine-member band, composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, is not only leading the South Korean pop scene but has built a loyal fandom across the globe. Whether it’s sealing top spots in multiple Forbes power celebrity lists, being honoured by Time magazine as one of the best K-pop acts or performing back-to-back sold-out shows across Japan and the US – TWICE has achieved the unachievable since their 2015 debut. If you’re an ardent K-pop lover, we’re sure your playlist comprises TWICE’s discography. After all, their songs are truly addictive! Meanwhile, if you haven’t familiarised yourself with their tracks yet, let’s take you through their most-loved offerings on Spotify.

TWICE rose to domestic fame with their 2016 single Cheer Up, which topped multiple South Korean music charts and bagged notable accolades. Further solidifying TWICE’s place in the global K-pop scene were tracks like FANCY, What Is Love, The Feels and more, which continue to mesmerise millions of listeners on Spotify. If you also want to get your endorphins flowing with some upbeat K-pop tunes, here are TWICE’s most-streamed Spotify songs you must add to your playlist pronto. Keep reading!

image credit: twicetagram/ Instagram

1. FANCY (418 million streams)

Coming as the lead single from TWICE’s seventh extended play, Fancy You, the band’s 2019 release is the perfect electropop track channelling the girls’ exuberant and upbeat energy. FANCY has an addictive retro beat which will transport you to the 80s, while still maintaining a sultry, quirky tone which defines many of TWICE’s hits.

If the track wasn’t spellbinding enough, wait till you see its music video! From vivid backdrops and vibrant outfits of the members to powerful choreography – FANCY is a visual delight! Did you know that the music video garnered a whopping 42.1 million views within a day of its release and cemented the seventh spot in the list of YouTube’s biggest debuts in the first 24 hours? This track will surely catch your FANCY!

2. What Is Love (374 million streams)

Before getting into the details of this song, let’s applaud how stunning its video is! What Is Love showcases the members straight out of your favourite romantic movies including Romeo & Juliet, The Princess Diaries, Love Letter, La La La and more. The choreography, costumes as well as backdrops – everything screams perfection.

Now coming to the track, What Is Love has some really good vocals and an addictive choral hook that’ll make you want to come back to it. It talks about an idyllic romance girls yearn for after reading about it in books and seeing it in movies. You definitely can’t miss the song’s Japanese version, which is equally (if not more) amazing!

3. The Feels (358 million streams)

Even if you’re not a K-pop fan, The Feels is an infectious pop offering made for the masses. The song helped TWICE get the much-needed attention from Western audiences. Its catchy lyrics encapsulate the all-encompassing nature of love and will definitely appeal to all lovestruck souls experiencing the ardour and intensity of love. From the captivating and joyous chorus led by Jihyo and Nayeon to the groovy bass and disco beats, The Feels will surely hit you right in the feels!

4. I CAN’T STOP ME (338 million streams)

In I CAN’T STOP ME, the group ditches its signature quirky side for a more sophisticated delivery and fans clearly loved it. The song talks about the constant conflict between the good and bad of uncontrollable desires, portraying the dangers and anxiety of standing on the boundary between the two. Several critics described it as one of the most evolutionary as well as mature performances by TWICE, with the band returning to full form as South Korea’s top girl group.

5. Feel Special (319 million streams)

Feel Special is the perfect song to uplift your spirits on a gloomy day! Fun, interesting and danceable – the song has all the elements of a mass entertainer. Moreover, the song narrates the personal ordeals of all TWICE members as they dealt with the pressures of fame since their 2015 debut. Feel Special is like a tight hug, making you realise that you’re not alone and it’s amazing to love yourself.

6. YES or YES (222 million streams)

The song screams self-love and highlights the importance of taking charge of your life. The girls boldly and confidently declare that they’re not catering to anyone’s whims and fancies and are definitely not interested in listening to your NOs. TWICE, in its most unabashed form, is telling fans to break free from societal expectations and choose paths to align with their aspirations and desires. YES or YES is an upbeat pop offering boasting a stunning chorus as well as impeccable visuals. All reminiscent of TWICE’s unique style.

7. Talk that Talk (201 million streams)

Talk that Talk is an addictive retro-pop track, exploding with fierce energy, flaunting an explosive chorus and also amalgamating a Y2K concept in the music video. The song is an absolute mega-banger, giving you that adrenaline boost to get started with the day! Once again, the members looked stunning in the MV, perfectly complementing the fierceness of the song with their bold avatars. With Talk That Talk, TWICE establishes yet again that no one does bubblegum pop quite like them.

8. Alcohol-Free (196 million streams)

A summertime melody with hip-hop elements, Alcohol-Free talks about the magical moments of falling in love. As opposed to the fast tempo and upbeat music that TWICE usually comes up with, this song takes a more chill and laidback approach with its soothing and gentle melody. It transports you to a fantasy land, where you’re sipping mimosas and living your dream life with your lover. Alcohol-Free feels truly intoxicating, acting as a balm for all lovestruck souls.

9. Dance The Night Away (195 million streams)

With high-spirited cheers and melodies, Dance The Night Away feels straight out of a Disney musical. The song is meant for a larger, global audience, with TWICE extending its bubblegum vibes to the West. Its addictive hook will invite you to sing along and before you know it, the song will be stuck in your head for the rest of the summer! The EDM pop track is meant to showcase the group’s youthfulness, announcing that the ladies are ready to take summer and give listeners the perfect summer anthem.

10. MORE & MORE (189 million streams)

Vocals, production as well as musical direction – the girls got it all on point in their 2020 offering MORE & MORE. The chorus and rap sequences are almost hypnotic, as is the Garden of Eden-themed music video wherein all the girls are reaching out for the forbidden fruit and preparing to take a bite. Adding dynamism to the video are the girls’ stunning bohemian outfits as well as the summer festival-like vibe as they tread around the colourful backdrops. The song talks about the intensifying longing and desire one feels when in love. The girls are really good with their vocal abilities as well as viral dance moves.

(Hero and feature image credit: twicetagram/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is T wice’s most-streamed song on Spotify?

Leading the list of TWICE’s most-streamed Spotify songs is their 2019 release, FANCY.

How many streams does TWICE have on Spotify?

As of September 2023, TWICE has a total of around 7 billion streams on Spotify.