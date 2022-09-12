The Z List 2022 Vanessa Reynauld wins Best New Artiste at Anugerah Industri Muzik 23 (AIM)

2022’s Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) winners have just been announced — and there are a stable of notable names, including our very own The Z List 2022 alumna, Vanessa Reynauld.

Making a glitzy comeback after a five-year hiatus, the 23rd edition of Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) was recently held on 11 September 2022. AIM 23 — organised by the Recording Industry Association of Malaysia’s (RIM) — was held at the Shah Alam City Council Auditorium and performers included the likes of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Kaka Azraff, Marsha Milan Londoh, Aina Abdul, De Fam, Janna Nick, and more.

The awards at this year’s occasion, hosted by the charismatic trio of Azad Jazmin, Awal Ashaari, and Sherry Alhadad, were presented by prominent names such as Ziana Zain, Datuk M. Nasir, Reshmonu, Jaclyn Victor, Datuk Syafinaz Selamat, and Wany Hasrita.

Among the big winners is Klang-born powerhouse singer and our The Z List class of 2022, Vanessa Reynauld. The talented musician won Best New Artiste for Buat Ku Sempurna. Released in 2022, the award-winning track was composed by Faizal Tahir and Mage.

Fellow The Z List alumni including Bunga and Tabby also received their first nominations for AIM 23. We’re beyond proud of Vanessa and the girls for their latest achievement!

Check out more winners from Anugerah Industri Muzik 23 below:

Best Vocal Performance (Duo) | Bahagiakan Dia – Shila Amzah and Liza Hanim

Best Vocal (Group) | Tunggu – V.E

Best Pop Song | Goodbye, Hello – Syamel & Ernie Zakri

Best Rock Song | Tugu Ugut – Sekumpulan Orang Gila

Best Local Chinese Song | Wu Ren Qian Shou De Xin Fu – Uriah See

Best Local English Song | Game of Charades – Sophia Zuhri

Best Electronic Pop Song | Fun, Lust, Love – Late Night Frequency

Best R&B/Hip-Hop Song | CIAO – Joe Flizzow featuring Jay Park and MK

Best Soundtrack for Drama/Film | Bahagiakan Dia – Shila Amzah and Liza Hanim

Best New Artiste | Buat Ku Sempurna – Vanessa Reynauld

Best Music Video | Gatal – Janna Nick

Best Vocal Performance in a Song (Female) | Sinar Mata Hati – Ernie Zakri

Best Vocal Performance in a Song (Male) | Pilu – Arddley Nicholas

Best Song Recording | Tudung Periuk – Dayang Nurfaizah

Best Album Recording | Belagu – Dayang Nurfaizah

Best Song | Goodbye, Hello – Syamel and Ernie Zakri

Best Album | Yonny (Deluxe) – Yonnyboii

Congratulations to all the winners!