A working class playlist for your Rolls-Royce, inspired by Victoria Beckham

Workin’ 9 to 5—what a way to make a livin’. We were inspired by Victoria Beckham baring her soul to us on Beckham, so here’s a playlist for your commute to school or work (in a Rolls-Royce or not, up to you), inspired by the insanely relatable superstar.

In David Beckham’s documentary just released on Netflix, we get a glimpse of what’s it like to be in the household of one of the most well-known celebrity families in the world. After all, David has crossed the threshold to being a household name to fans even outside of the sports circle. Oh, and he happens to be married to Victoria Beckham, too.

[Hero and featured image credit: victoriabeckham/Instagram]

We made Victoria Beckham a working class-inspired playlist for her Rolls-Royce

In the documentary, Victoria claims that she was raised “very working class,” to which David immediately stuck his head through the door, and asked a very fair question. What car did her father take her to school in when she was little? Just probing into the normal childhood of a fashion designer, owner of a makeup line, singer, television personality, and former member of one of the most successful girl groups in the world ever.

Her answer — first “it depends,” and later “a Rolls-Royce,” — has sparked massive meme-age online, and netizens are having much fun poking fun at this very not-working-class interaction.

Hahahaha David Beckham wasn’t having Victoria as coming from a working class family. pic.twitter.com/sVBM7IxK6T — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) October 4, 2023

Anyways, we love that for them. We could totally imagine the scene. We could hear the music. Thereby, we quickly put our working class heads together and created the kind of playlist the Beckhams could get to work with on their daily commute.

As they say girls just wanna have fun, enjoy this very work-y playlist as you sit back and relax in your dad’s 80s Rolls-Royce.