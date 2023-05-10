YG’s BabyMonster breaks YouTube record for fastest K-Girl group to surpass 2 million subscribers

YG Entertainment home to a legion of successful K-pop giants such as Big Bang, Blackpink, 2NE1, Winner, Ikon, and Treasure as well as popular actors the likes of Cha Seung-won and Lee Sung-kyung, has recently unveiled that their up and coming girl group BabyMonster had surpassed 2 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel.

YG’s new girl group, BabyMonster shatters YouTube record

In 2022, YG Entertainment revealed plans in producing a brand new girl group called BabyMonster that’s set to debut some time in 2023. However, even before the group’s debut, they have already set a new YouTube record. The group has surpassed one million subscribers in 52 days since its creation on December 28, 2022 and have recently reached two million subscribers on their official YouTube channel in just 129 days, making them the fastest K-pop girl group to hit this milestone. This is a remarkable achievement, considering that the group has not yet debuted, and the final lineup of members is still unknown.

When will YG’s BabyMonster debut?

Though seven trainees have been revealed as candidates for the group, it is still unclear whether all seven girls will debut together as YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk has mentioned in the group’s reality show that he initially envisioned the group as a five-member group.

The final member lineup for BabyMonster will be revealed by YG Entertainment on 12 May at midnight KST.

It is worthy to note that this is no small feat. Breaking a record even before their debut is a significant accomplishment, and it shows that the group has already garnered a massive fan following who are excited to see what they have to offer.

In fact, a survey conducted by media outlet has revealed that over 150 industry workers from various entertainment companies, film and broadcast content producers, and entertainment reporters have voted BabyMonster as one of the most anticipated artist in 2022.

It is obvious that fans and industry experts alike are eagerly waiting for the group’s debut, and it’s safe to say that their success in breaking this record has only heightened the anticipation.

