5 easy ways we can reduce our carbon footprint, according to Abe Lim

We sit with Abe Lim — environmentalist, eco-warrior and one-half of the recent Lifestyle Asia KL’s Digital Cover — to talk about some of the simplest ways that we can reduce our carbon footprint and, subsequently, heal the earth.

Abe Lim, our February cover star, is not only one of the most prominent faces of Malaysia’s environmental movement today, but she’s also among the busiest. The year 2022 was a huge one for the Perakian: she was featured in The New York Times for her inventive plastic waste management company Purpose Plastics; she spoke on making climate education accessible at the acclaimed COP27; she, together with planet-protecting organisation ClientEarth, won a major case against the UK government; and she even got to host a super lit cave party in her hometown, Ipoh, to raise awareness on the conservation of our local caves and karsts.

It’s safe to say that when it comes to doing our part to save the environment, we can be sure that Abe’s got the good word. She’s also completely aware that when it comes to actually taking action, many people (us included!) can feel quite intimidated or unsure where to start. But even Abe, who’s booked and busy all year long, can take time out of her strenuous schedule to do her part in small ways. Here are five of the easiest things that we can do to reduce our daily carbon footprint and help to heal the environment.

Separate your waste. It’s so easy to say, “everybody recycles”, but not everybody is aware of the hows of it, or what you exactly need to do beforehand. First and foremost, Abe urges, you should accurately separate the waste before sending it to a recycling centre. One of the easiest ways you can start is by looking out for signs at the recycling ‘stores’ — even many fashion brands are accepting certain clothes or accessories you’re planning to get rid of, for the textiles that would so often just end up in landfills. “Nowadays, there are more and more recycling stations, recycling stores and spots opening up, especially around KL,” says Abe. “So, to all the city-dwellers, this is where you can do your part!”

If you can carpool, you absolutely should. “I know it can be pretty difficult to carpool in KL,” laments Abe, “and yes, our public transportation could be improved… but ultimately, it’s there for our convenience, and it is among the easiest to navigate.” Time and time again, research has shown that carpooling can reduce the carbon footprint of the average household by up to one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent annually — which makes quite a huge difference in the grand scheme of things. There are always ways that we could avoid adding to the air pollution that car exhaust emissions are already creating.

Try your best to eat less meat. Now, vegan naysayers, hear Abe out: instead of quitting meat cold turkey, do it gradually. You might be wondering, Wait, how does not eating meat help the climate? Well, it’s about letting the earth grow the way it should. Lots of people may not know this, but consuming less meat actually helps reduce pressure on forests and land that we use to produce animal feed, which subsequently protects the earth’s ecosystem (and of course in turn lifts the weight off those living in poverty, who are bearing the brunt of climate change). Abe’s got a grand suggestion — start with Meatless Mondays! And Taro Tuesdays! And (Salad) Wrap Wednesdays… well, you get the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purpose Plastics (@purpose.plastics)

Go thrifting! Thrift shopping so often gets overlooked as a way we can practise a sustainable lifestyle. One of thrifting’s biggest plus points for the planet is that it keeps clothes (and all its non-recyclable materials) out of landfills — essentially what Abe’s fighting cause is, but did you also know that so much energy actually goes into clothing manufacturing. The whole process of transporting raw materials to production, and then shipping to stores, takes up a whole lot of energy and time. So, when you buy things second-hand, you’re helping to reduce all that waste of energy and resources on the production of new clothes — so, think about that next time you go shopping.

Take a little nature walk every now and then. A little walk certainly goes a long way. Abe encourages us all to put one foot in front of the other — literally and figuratively — because it not only helps save the planet, but could be super good for your health, too. “Sometimes you can get a clearer picture by going out and walking,” Abe tells us, “and at the same time, actually see the parts of nature that could use our help.” After all, that was what kicked off the creation of Purpose Plastics for Abe, too!

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | assisted by RONN TAN | photography ANNICE LYN | photography assistant YVONNE LEE | videography POR JIA JUN | makeup SHIYO JOO | hair MARCUS CHUAH | stylist BIRDY LEE | special thanks KOMUNE LIVING & WELLNESS | wardrobe HERMES

Find out more about Abe Lim in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 008 HERE.