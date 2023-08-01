5 things Timur Gabriel can’t live without

Funny, beautiful and cool – our digital cover star, Timur Gabriel, shares her must-haves in life.

From fierce Asian Tiger mom to the minah you grew up with in high school, Timur’s quirky brand of humor has made her an instagram phenomenon.

While we may know her for her satirical skits on Instagram poking fun of Malaysian stereotypes, not much is known about the social media star. We sit down with Timur Gabriel to find out what are the five things she can’t live without.

#1. Rice

You can take the girl out of Asia but you can’t take Asia out of the girl. Despite moving to Berlin, Timur is still a nasi with lauk type of girl. She has to have rice at least three times a week — and we can totally relate.

#2. Books (Fiction only)

All of us have our own form of escapism and Timur’s would be books — fiction, to be specific. While non-fictions are great, there are times when you just want to get away. “Sometimes I get bored of my own imagination and feel the need to dive into someone else’s fantasy,” she shares. What better way to forget about your life problems than getting into a fictional world?

#3. Keropok Lekor

There are only a few things in this world that are better than the crunchy and salty keropok lekor from your favourite pasar malam aunty — and Timur agrees. Nothing beats walking around the pasar malam with your family while eating keropok lekor. It’s the little things in life. If you’re wondering how she satisfies her cravings, she jokes: “I look at photos of it online and cry in my sleep until my next trip to KL”.

#4. Mentholatum Lip Ice Magic Color in Rose Pink

We love a drugstore beauty buy! The freezing weather in Germany does a number on the lips and Timur keeps hers plush with Mentholatum Lip Ice Magic Color. The balm is formulated with nourishing argan oil, meadowfoam seed oil and shea butter to provide 10-hour moisture for pillow-soft lips.

#5. Wet Wipes

The internet personality tells us wet wipes are a must, especially in Germany. It doesn’t matter the brand but you won’t catch Timur without a pack of wet wipes. You never know where someone’s hands have been so it’s best to wipe any surfaces you’ll be touching!

Read our full interview with our cover star Timur Gabriel in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 013 HERE.