5 TV shows and movies to watch according to Eyka Farhana

Our scene-stealing July cover star – Eyka Farhana – sits down and tells us her favourite silver screen moments.

Have you ever seen someone stand in front of a camera and immediately go: “She’s a natural”? Eyka Farhana is one of those people. She moves from pose to pose — almost as fluid as water.

After more than ten years of lights and cameras, this cover shoot is just another easy-breezy Saturday for the talented star. Today, she may be playing the role of a model and it’s one she knows very well. But, we’re still incredibly interested on her interest in films. In the midst of the photoshoot “mayhem”, we are able to sit down with the actress and get her to tell us her favourite films and TV shows.

1. Me Before You

She loves a sacrificial love story. As a fellow drama actress herself, you would think she would be unphased by emotional stories after knowing what goes on behind the set. But, Eyka is a softie at heart. “The acting in this movie was too good. That last part…,” she exclaims. “When she went to see him for the last time…I cried my eyes out,” she continues.

2. La La Land

Who doesn’t love a good musical? “Of course, I love a good love story. ‘La La Land’ has all that with the dancing.” We can only hope to see Eyka in a musical — singing and dancing her heart out with her latest on-screen beau!

3. Fast & Furious

One thing about Eyka is that family is everything to her so it’s no surprise that ‘Fast & Furious’ would be included in her list of favourite films. And yes, we’re trying really hard not to make a Vin Diesel meme reference here. A small fact that might not be known to most is that the actress loves action movies and aspires to be in one (fingers crossed).

4. The World Of The Married

Love stories aren’t the only thing on her list! ‘The World Of The Married’ is a story about vengeance and betrayal. “This is the first K-Drama I’ve ever watched actually,” she reveals. “I binged it in two days! The characters and storytelling were too good that I couldn’t stop!”, she admits. We’ve all been there.

5. Emily In Paris

“Everyone loves Emily in Paris!” she exclaims. “It’s a feel-good show. The fashion, the colour grading and the views. Every scene is like a whimsical painting,” she adds. Surprisingly, this is the show that comes to mind when I first get to know that I am going to ask Eyka about her favourite movies and shows. The actress has many similarities with the titular character – kind, sweet, and fashionable. It’s not hard to imagine Eyka strutting around the streets of Paris in the latest designer garb – and we’re sure she has!

Read our full interview with our cover star Eyka Farhana in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 012 HERE.