Aina Abdul sets 3 New Year’s resolutions for 2024

2023 has to be one of the biggest years for Aina Abdul. Starting the year as the winner of the 37th edition of Anugerah Juara Lagu, AJL 37 with Song of the Year “Terus Hidup”, she continues to nick milestone after milestone with the launch of her first album IMAJI with all of the songs written by her, as well as her big 3.0 concert at Axiata Arena.

She enters 2024 feeling determined and strong-willed — she has her mind set on greater heights as she continues to disrupt the many layers of fashion through her appearances and her performances.

Lifestyle Asia sits down with Aina and asks one pertinent question — “What are your New Year’s resolutions for 2024?” Here’s what she has to say.

#1 IMAJI to go on tour

Since releasing her first self-written, 14-track album ‘IMAJI’ in October 2023, Aina is ready for her first album tour. “I would love to do my first album tour, especially after releasing my first album last year,” she exclaims. As a singer who’s both expressive and emotive, Aina is one of the few singers who truly hits all the right notes when it comes to performances that tug your heartstrings. It’s only a matter of time before she truly moves you with the stories behind each song penned by the singer herself.

#2 A Night with Aina Abdul 4.0?

Still buzzing from her euphoric ‘A Night with Aina Abdul 3.0’ concert at Axiata Arena, Aina has her eyes set on her second stadium concert in 2024. She says: “I would love to have my second concert for 2024 after completing 3.0 (in 2023).” Excitedly, die-hard and soon-to-be fans will be elated to know that Aina has it all planned — this go-getter just doesn’t stop, doesn’t she?

#3 A second album in the making — already?

Aina keeps it short and simple on her third New Year’s resolution — “I want to have a second album by the end of 2024.” With her capabilities to produce at lightning speed, and how she loves to spend her ‘me-time’ writing songs in her own ‘space’, it comes as no surprise if Aina would drop another album in the next few months. In fact, she’s gone back to writing songs since her first album release — more ‘healing’ songs perhaps?

