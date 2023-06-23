‘Bobby Kennedy’ to ‘Shoe Dog’: Books recommended by Tim Cook to read for inspiration

“I’d rather read about real people,” responded Apple Inc. CEO Timothy Donald Cook when asked about his reading preferences in a 2016 interview with The Washington Post. Famously known as Tim Cook, his list of books includes those based on prominent people who have made a mark in either their area of work or brought a change to society through their selfless efforts. Here’s a list of Apple CEO Tim Cook’s book recommendations.
For the unversed, Tim Cook’s net worth is USD 1.9 billion (approx. RM8.8 billion), as of June 2023. This makes the chief executive officer of Apple Inc. rank among the richest people in the world. From graduating from Auburn University with a degree in Industrial Engineering to taking over the reins of Apple from the late Steve Jobs, who, too, was an avid reader, Cook has become a pioneering name in the tech industry.
Such has been his journey thus far that journalist Leander Kahney penned a book named Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level that documents his success and leadership qualities that readers will find inspiring.
So, be it knowing about Cook or sharing the same interest in reading books about eminent personalities from the world over, pick up these titles for an engaging read.
These are some of Tim Cook’s book recommendations to order right now
- ‘Gandhi: An Autobiography – The Story of My Experiments With Truth’ by Mahatma Gandhi
- ‘Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon’ by Larry Tye
- ‘Competing Against Time’ by George Stalk Jr. and Thomas M. Hout
- ‘Trillion Dollar Coach’ by Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg and Alan Eagle
- ‘When Breath Becomes Air’ by Paul Kalanithi
- ‘March’ by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
- ‘Shoe Dog’ by Phil Knight
The autobiography chronicles the life of a seemingly ordinary man, starting from his childhood through acquiring the title of ‘Father of the Nation’. The book details Gandhi’s experiences through his time in England when he went there for studying, practising law in South Africa, the historic Satyagraha Movement and the early period of independent India.
Cook’s take on the book: As per The Post article, Cook started reading the book when he was visiting a museum in India in 2016 to grow Apple’s business here. Talking about the book, Cook told the publication, “I tend to like nonfiction and particularly reading about people and how they lived and how they fought, and what motivated them and their philosophy and so forth.”
A New York Times bestseller by the award-winning journalist is based on the life story of Robert Francis Kennedy (RFK), aka Bobby, an American politician and lawyer. The narratives in the book debunk myths associated with his rise and fall to define his real personality as a liberal icon of his time in the US. Tye wrote the book after extensive research that comes from unpublished memoirs and interviews with Bobby’s close relatives to authenticate his life.
Cook’s take on the book: In response to a question during The Washington Post interview about what he is reading, Cook replied that it was the then newly published Kennedy biography authored by a Boston journalist.
This book details how lowering ‘elapsed time,’ which signifies the time taken for production, new product development as well as sales and distribution, can be crucial to determine the success or failure of a company. It cites examples of major companies, such as Federal Express, Ford, Wal-Mart and Toyota, to explain the “processes involved in becoming a time-based competitor and the ways managers can open and sustain a significant advantage over the competition.” Competing Against Time: How Time-Based Competition is Reshaping Global Markets also demonstrates how businesses are gradually debunking conventional beliefs about costs and consumers.
Cook’s take on the book: Cook apparently loves this book so much that he recommends copies of the same to his colleagues and new hires.
This Sunday Times bestseller is a collection of interviews with authors and over 80 people who knew and adored Bill Campbell, professionally known as Coach Bill. These interviews outline Coach’s ideas and use his anecdotes about the many outstanding people and businesses he worked with to demonstrate how teamwork is essential for the growth of an organisation.
Cook’s take on the book: In praise of the book, Cook said, “Bill’s passion for innovation and teamwork was a gift to Apple and the world. Trillion Dollar Coach has captured his tireless spirit so future generations can learn from one of our industry’s greatest leaders.”
The New York Times bestseller and Pulitzer Prize finalist by Paul Kalanithi documents the author’s journey from being a neurosurgeon to getting diagnosed with fourth-stage lung cancer. In the book, Kalanithi describes how worthy life seems when death is the only truth one can realise.
Cook’s take on the book: As per a 2019 NBC News report, Cook says it’s the best book on re-examining life and values.
The #1 New York Times bestseller is a graphic novel that depicts famous American Congressman John Lewis’s battle for civil and human rights. The series is divided into three books, which respectively detail his struggles and victory.
Cook’s take on the book: At an event in the Apple headquarters, Cook praised the graphic novel trilogy, saying, “It is a very unique way to present what is probably the most important story of my entire lifetime.” Cook said when introducing Rep. Lewis at Apple, according to a report in Computerworld. He added, “My hope is that everyone reads this, and I would love to see the day that it is required reading in every school.”
The memoir describes how the business tycoon started Nike with barely USD 50 and expanded it into a multi-million dollar enterprise. Knight also included anecdotes from his first associates and employees to demonstrate how they contributed to the success of the company.
Cook’s take on the book: He called Shoe Dog the “best business book of the century,” according to a 2019 NBC News report.
