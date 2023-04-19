Check out these books recommended by Elon Musk to add to your reading list

With a net worth of over USD 186 billion (RM824 billion approx.) and six companies under his name, including Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk is one of the richest people in the world. Musk, who is always in the headlines owing to his wealth or tweets, takes out time to read too. And during many interviews, he has shared his favourites and recommended books that have inspired him. Some of the prominent ones are by Douglas Adams and Isaac Asimov.

In fact, as per various reports, he often says, “I read books” whenever asked about how he learned to build rockets.

According to Esquire, he not only reads but devours them as shared by Jim Cantrell, entrepreneur and an aerospace consultant who worked with Musk at SpaceX. Regarding Musk’s proposal on building a rocket, he said, “I looked at it and said, I’ll be damned — that’s why he’s been borrowing all my books. He’d been borrowing all my college textbooks on rocketry and propulsion.”

Musk’s book choices and suggestions provide a glimpse of his intellect, an attribute that has earned him a lot of admiration. So, take a look at some of the books recommended by Elon Musk to know how he gets these innovative and creative ideas.

Add these books recommended by Elon Musk to your reading list