Books written by the British royals, from Prince Harry to King Charles

The aura and mystery surrounding the British royal family have been a subject of never-ending curiosity in pop culture. Be it portraying the era of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown (2016-2023) or chronicling their life in bestselling biographies, the British royals never cease to pique interest. While their true stories have garnered attention, the books written by the British royal family members have also found their loyal takers.
Recently, Prince Harry released his memoir Spare (2023), and the book sent shock waves across the globe. Giving a detailed account of life behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace, the book contains several revelations about the modern royal family that led to his and Meghan Markle’s stepping down as “senior” members of the royal family.
Interestingly, he is not the first of the royals to pen such a popular book. Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is one of the bestselling authors with many children’s books in her oeuvre. From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and even the late Prince Philip, several members of the royal family have shown their flair for the pen. Covering a range of subjects and genres, these books make an interesting reading list that sheds light on various aspects of their lives.
Famous books about the British royal family
While books written by family members make an interesting read, several noted writers and biographers have documented royal history and biographies in some of the most successful books.
Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words (1992) by Andrew Morton is one such poignant book. It reveals details and offers insights into the life of Lady Diana, her marriage, personal challenges and charitable work.
Similarly, Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch (2012) by Sally Bedell Smith is a fantastic account of the late monarch’s childhood, accession to the throne and handling the royal spotlight.
Books from the modern era of the British monarchy, like Meghan: A Hollywood Princess (2018) by Morton, The Palace Papers (2022) by Brown and Kate: The Future Queen (2013) by Katie Nicholl, offer compelling narratives as well.
While these famous titles uncover lesser-known details about the royal family, the books authored by the family members themselves offer unique insights into their interests and perspectives.
Some of the books written by members of the British royal family
Year of publishing: 2023
Prince Harry dominated the headlines with the release of his tell-all memoir Spare in January. The memoir was released a couple of years after the Sussex royals stepped down as senior members of the family.
When Princess Diana was laid to rest, the world’s attention turned towards him, who was perceived as a “spare” to the heir to the throne, Prince William. Life under constant public scrutiny, romance with Meghan Markle, strained relations with his father, his wife’s sufferings, and an attempt to break free from all this make Spare a must-read.
Year of publishing: 2021
What began as a poem for her husband on his first Father’s Day in 2019 soon turned into a full-fledged book by Markle. The Duchess of Sussex had inscribed the poem on a bench she gifted Prince Harry and then continued to make it into a book inspired by her family and children.
The book features little watercolour illustrations by award-winning artist Christian Robinson and talks of myriad father-son relationships. According to Town & Country, Markle described the book as a “love story.” She said, “It’s really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be it good times or bad, you know that you had this person.”
While reading The Bench for the Brightly Storytime channel, the Duchess of Sussex said, “I hope you’re able to go and find your own special bench, or chair, or little quiet nook. Just a place that means something to you to share with someone you love.”
Year of publishing: 2010
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, opened up about his thoughts on mankind’s distance from nature and other issues that plague the modern world in this book.
Authored along with Tony Juniper and Ian Skelly, the book touches upon environmental problems, climate change, agriculture and poverty. In the tunes of Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth (2006) and Van Jones’ Green Collar Economy (2008), King Charles III presents his case that the solution essentially lies in striking balance with nature.
According to Town & Country, the British monarch wrote, “This is a call to revolution” in the introduction. “The Earth is under threat. It cannot cope with all that we demand of it. It is losing its balance and we humans are causing this to happen.”
Year of publishing: 2012
Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, popularly called Fergie, is a prolific writer in the royal family. The former wife of Prince Andrew has written numerous books which have become bestsellers. From novels to short stories and children’s books, her repertoire makes her a prominent figure in the literary world.
Ballerina Rosie is a sweet picture book about a free-spirited young girl who wishes to be a prima ballerina. However, when she joins a ballet school, she cannot do the plié or balance her arabesque. Is there any hope for her after all?
The sweet and inspiring story, interspersed with Diane Goode’s cheerful illustration, makes the book a delightful read.
A New York Times bestseller, the Duchess’ other popular books include Little Red’s Summer Adventure (2006), Tea for Ruby (2008), Her Heart for a Compass (2021) and A Most Intriguing Lady (2022).
Year of publishing: 1988
The Royal Collection Trust suggests an alternative title: Down to Earth: Speeches and Writings of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on the Relationship of Man With His Environment.
It comprises 65 speeches and writings of the late Duke of Edinburgh between 1961 to 1987. The core subject is the relationship between man and nature and how the former poses threats to the environment.
Year of publishing: My Story was published in 1996 and Finding Sarah: A Duchess’s Journey to Find Herself was published in 2011.
The Duchess of York has also written two memoirs, which give a rare insight into her royal life and her tryst with the British monarchy.
From speaking about her fallout with Princess Diana to her failed marriage and being chased by the press and the palace refusing to help her keep intimate photos off the tabloid are some of the biggest revelations of the first book.
In My Story, released shortly after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Ferguson admitted that the Queen remained nonchalant about the whole affair of being photographed with Texan millionaire John Bryan and said, “All right, let us see what happens,” reports Mirror.
The second book is about an emotional journey of reinventing herself. She found herself lost in an abyss and, with time, decided to get her life back. Replete with emails and messages from close friends, family and ‘real-life angels’, Finding Sarah: A Duchess’s Journey to Find Herself is an inspiring account of her experiences.
Year of publishing: 1984
Published by Hamish Hamilton of London, the book is a collection of essays, lectures and speeches by Prince Philip. They mostly reside in the domains of science, technology and design.
According to a New York Times review, “It gives Prince Philip a chance to cast a sardonic eye on his own foibles as well as those of others.” The book weaves a mesh of his serious reflections and dry observations “that he uses to good effect on his love of horses and his dread of some public figures.”
In the “’Machines and Horses” section, he wrote, “Some optimists tend to assume that once you have learned the lesson that horses bite at one end and kick at the other, there is nothing further to worry about.”
“No such luck, I’m afraid. The horse is a great leveller and anyone who is concerned about his dignity would be well advised to keep away from horses,” he continued.
The book gives an insight into the way Prince Philip perceived the world and what he thought about pressing matters outside the canopy of the crown.
Year of publishing: 2017
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, joined environmentalist Tony Juniper and climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh to write about the horrors of climate change, the history and perils of global warming, heatwaves, depleting wildlife and acidic ocean waters. The book also delves into probable solutions such as sustainable farming, clean technology and circular economy.
Climate Change is a Ladybird Expert Book and bears the features of the original book series — the iconic small hardback format pioneered by the original Ladybirds, says Penguin.
Year of publishing: 1951
King Edward VIII rattled the British monarchy in 1936 when he abdicated the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. The former monarch published his explosive memoir about six months before his brother, King George VI’s death.
The Duke of Windsor opened up about his ‘strict childhood’, how lonely he was as the King (20 January 1936 – 11 December 1936) and his strained relationship with then prime minister Stanley Baldwin, who refused to allow him to marry Wallis without stepping down as the ruler. The book also delves into the difficult decision to give up the crown and what is meant for the entire institution.
According to Daily Mail, the Duke felt too trapped in his position, as if he were in an “unconscious rebellion against my position’. The book was released almost 70 years before Prince Harry’s Spare and makes for an intriguing read about what it means to head a nation.
Year of publishing: 2021
After spearheading the successful ‘Hold Still’ photography project in 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge turned the campaign into a photobook in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery.
Comprising 100 portraits depicting the face of the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic, the coffee-table book features an introduction written by the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the gallery and was a part of the selection body to shortlist the photographs.
She wrote, “When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers.” The Princess continued, “But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.”
The proceeds from the sale of the book were used to support mental health charities and to better the National Portrait Gallery.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-What is the best book on the royal family?
Some of the best books written about the Royal Family include Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words (1992) by Andrew Morton, The Palace Papers (2022) by Tina Brown, The Prince of Wales: A Biography (1994) by Jonathan Dimbleby and Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan (2021) by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
-Have any of the royals written a book?
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Sarah Ferguson, Meghan Markle and Prince Philip are among the many members of the British Royal Family who have authored books.
-What books did the queen like to read?
According to Penguin, one of Queen Elizabeth’s most favourite books was Moorland Mousie (1929), a collection of short stories that followed the life of an Exmoor pony, from his birth within a wild herd to his working life in domesticity. She enjoyed reading about races from The Racing Post and was also fond of detective novels, especially by PD James.