Exposed: 10 things you didn’t know about Daniel Fong

Our digital cover star, Daniel Fong, shares some lesser-known facts about himself — from his hidden hobby to some rather interesting tidbits.

We sit down with Daniel Fong to find out some things that you may or may not yet know about him. From his previous experiences in the entertainment industry to his hobbies, the 30-year-old model and actor shares with us some facts about himself.

Fun facts about Daniel Fong

#1. He snowboards.

One might look at Daniel and think he’s booked and busy. While that is completely true, the star sure knows how to let loose and make the most of his free time. Among his favourite things to do is snowboarding!

“I started snowboarding in 2018 — my first time snowboarding I almost died but that was fun. My board broke and I was sliding through the mountains using my body. I almost fell off the cliff. I snowboarded from Switzerland to Italy, had pasta and went back.” Sure sounds pretty thrilling, Daniel.

#2. He is into anime and manga.

Any fellow otakus in the house? Daniel, an avid anime and manga fan, enjoys everything from classics such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer as well as newer shows like Blue Lock on Netflix.

On My Hero Academia, Daniel states that the anime gets his “blood pumping”. “It’s a pre-workout for me. Before the gym I’ll watch one episode, and I’ll feel pumped up. It makes me feel super pumped,” he continues.

#3. He considers himself a romantic person.

Ah, a fellow hopeless romantic. “I really love doing romantic gestures. I still remember when I was in college, one of the reasons I started singing was because I was trying to serenade the person I liked. That’s how I started my singing journey,” Daniel adds. Take notes — there’s a flirting tip right here!



#4. He plays the guitar and bass.

Describing him as multitalented is certainly an understatement. It’s crystal clear. Daniel does it all — including playing musical instruments such as the guitar and bass. In fact, he used to be in a band in high school. If you think that’s it, he also writes his own songs. #Stan.

#5. He used to do bodybuilding.

If you didn’t already know, Daniel is proper fit. Something you’d easily notice on his Instagram. “I used to do bodybuilding. I was in the Men’s Physique competition. So I used to go on stage, oiled up and everything for the competition,” Daniel quips. He shares that he placed in the Top 6 — in a contest participated by more than a hundred contestants.

#6. He was an almost in Crazy Rich Asians.

“I’ve been an extra in Crazy Rich Asians. My scene didn’t make it into the final cut, but it was a four-day shoot. I was one of the guys when they were partying on the boat so I was very far away. That was right after my Men’s Physique competition so I was in very good shape,” he tells us. Let’s just say that we would definitely be able to spot Daniel from a mile away. Just. Look. At. Him.

#7. He has never been on a dating app.

Being on a dating app in this day and age might just be as common as it get. However, it’s not something Daniel can relate to. “I haven’t been on a dating app. Ever. I’ve thought about it but it’s a bit tough because I don’t like to be ‘judged’. Everybody’s always on Tinder, Bumble — I prefer to meet people organically,” says Daniel.



The Malaysian star also adds that he was once in a relationship that lasted eight years. In addition, his first ever experience dating came at the age of 19.

#8. He has a degree in economics.

Good-looking, talented, and smart. We won’t be surprised if these are adjectives he hears often. Daniel furthered his studies in Melbourne, Australia — earning a degree in economics. Before going into full-time acting in 2018, he was still working in a corporate environment.

#9. He is an only child.

“I’m the only child of my family. I have no siblings. I’ve always wanted an older sister but it’s alright — it’s not that bad. Being an only child is fun as well; you have nobody to quarrel with. You get to do whatever you want. That kind of stuff,” he expresses. Now, Daniel has a multitude of brothers and sisters supporting him both online and offline. That includes us, of course!

#10. He worked with Miss A in China.

Fans of K-Pop would remember the iconic JYP girl group, Miss A — comprising Min, Suzy, Fei, and Jia. Consider us jelly when Daniel tells us that he once worked with the girls during his time in China.

Daniel on his experience: “I was in a boy band in China. The show was called Super Idol 4. We didn’t really have a name at the time for the boy band because it wasn’t ‘successfully’ formed due to contracts — but it was fun performing with the artists. We worked with a group called Miss A. I collaborated with Wang Feifei and we did a skit together. That was pretty fun as well, on the reality show.”

Read our full interview with our cover stars, Daniel Fong, Hazeeq Dean, and Mierul Aiman, in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 009 HERE.