Exposed: 10 things you didn’t know about DOLLA’s Syasya

The quiet storm of DOLLA, Syasya, adorns our June digital cover. We sit down with Syasya and uncover some hidden facts you may not know about the reserved star.

Syasya, the youngest member of DOLLA, is a force to be reckoned with. When she walks in the room, she saunters in – sweet and polite. But as she sits across from me answering my questions, there is a fire behind her voice when she lays it all on the table. From musical influences to sugar highs, here are ten things you might not know about Syasya.

#1. She’s an introvert at heart.

A stark difference from her onstage fireball persona – Syasya is actually incredibly shy. She opens up during our interview however: “I don’t talk a lot, even now I don’t talk that much. I’m more of a listener compared to a talker.”

#2. She went to medical school.

Besides being a performer, dancer and musician, she adds medicine into her long list of achievements. However, she left medical school to pursue other career opportunities. “If you want something you have to work for it, and I’m doing that right now,” she reveals.

#3. She’s more of a dancer than a singer.

A surprising fact, considering she’s in one of Malaysia’s biggest girl groups! ”Singing is not really my forte,” she reveals. “I didn’t know how to harmonise and all that, but after a lot of studio sessions and musical coaching, I learned a lot.” She’s put in the work and it definitely shows.

#4. Her musical influences are Destiny’s Child and Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza.

When you see her onstage, her influences are clear. She commands the stage every bit as much as the indomitable Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza and electrifying Beyonce Knowles. “When Beyonce comes onstage with all that attitude, I was like I want that,” she shares. “For Dato’ Sri Siti growing up, I listened to a lot of Malay music and everyone wanted to be her and I thought to myself, ‘That’s an icon.’”

#5. Her favourite Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza song is “Nirmala”.

I mean, who doesn’t love a good love ballad? “When I first heard Dato’ Sri Siti as a kid, it was just so fresh and new for the time,” she shares. “Her voice is so unique and I definitely look up to her.” We are begging to hear a Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza-inspired track right now.

#6. Her go-to snack before performing is a Kinder Bueno.

We’ve all heard of celebrities needing a specific snack backstage before a show and Syasya is no different. “Go-to food before I perform? Kinder Bueno. I need sugar, or else I will shut down,” she jokes. If you ever bump into her before a show passing her some candy certainly wouldn’t hurt.

#7. She would do a classical Malay solo album.

When talking about her influences, I couldn’t help but to ask myself the question of what Syasya’s solo album would sound like. After all, everyone loves the girl group to solo act story arc.

“After ‘Raya Raya Raya’, I actually found out I have the voice for traditional Malay songs,” she says. “So I thought maybe I should do it but we’ll see”. We’re looking forward to Syasya giving us all the ballads for us to bellow out to.

#8. She’s looking to channel her softer side on-stage.

When talking about her onstage charisma, Syasya reveals she used to channel her idols. “When I first started out I channelled that confidence whenever I step on stage,” she shares. “But after four years, I thought maybe it’s time for a softer approach.” She’s entering her softgirl era — and we love to see it!

#9. She plays Mobile Legends.

When she’s not rehearsing with DOLLA till the wee hours of the morning or giving it her all on stage, the young popstar loves to relax and game. “I like to game when I have nothing to do,” she shares. “I’m actually really really into Mobile Legends these days.” She’s just like us.

#10. Her life mantra is to live life day by day.

Ever wondered how the popstar keeps herself sane with a hectic schedule? We can attest to that, DOLLA was at soundcheck ‘till 4 a.m. before an 8 a.m. call time with us.

“I just try my best. I find it’s impossible to balance it perfectly for both studies and DOLLA,” she confides. “Sometimes, if I’m too focused on my studies, I will neglect DOLLA a little bit. But if I focus too much on DOLLA, my grades drop. So, I just run here and there.” We feel you, Syasya.

