Exposed: 10 things you didn’t know about Mierul Aiman

Recent breakout star Mierul Aiman graces our May digital cover. We sit with him to discuss a couple of things you may not know about him, from his favourite comfort food to his secret passion for fashion.

Mierul Aiman, who stars in the highly acclaimed Projek: High Council — and on our May digital cover — is one of the buzziest up-and-coming actors right now. Ever since Projek: High Council became the most talked-about TV show since last month, the cast has gotten its due praise from fans comparable to K-drama stardom. Just recently at a special meet-and-greet session in KLCC, thousands of the fans flocked to get a chance to glimpse the stars, especially its lead actor Mierul Aiman who plays Fakhri on the show. But there’s so much else to discover about Mierul outside of her show-stealing acting. Here, ten things you might not know about Mierul Aiman.

Mierul is a Cancer baby. Born on 14th July 1998, Mierul belongs at the tail end of the Cancer season — and from what we’ve gathered when we met him, he possesses all the well-known characteristics of a true Cancerian. Highly intuitive and self-aware when it comes to acting, Mierul displays a sharp understanding of the art; and at the same time, can still be goofy with a great sense of humour!

He plays a lot of sports. While he did have to undergo intense training to prepare for his fighting scenes on Projek: High Council, Mierul actually has quite a colourful experience in sports. From playing rugby in high school and spending time in futsal and football, he is as much a sportsman as he is an actor. These days, he also keeps fit by jogging regularly and doing cardio.

He has a degree in mechanical engineering. Mierul is as much brain as he is brawn! Before he took up modelling and acting, Mierul studied mechanical engineering for four years at Universiti Selangor (UNISEL).

He’s got a thing for fashion. It’s important to note that Mierul is not just a passive model. He has always taken care to know and understand the pieces he wore for fashion shoots, and over time his love for fashion took flight. “For me, fashion is an experimental thing,” Mierul says. “It gives me a chance to explore who I am in every attire I wear.” Some of his go-to fashion labels include local favourites such as Afiq M and Shals.

He’s got a sensitive soul. This is where Mierul’s Cancerian trait shines best: he is a self-proclaimed sensitive person. He can be sentimental, and based on our lengthy chat about what acting means to him, he truly values the emotional aspect of the art. He sees acting as ‘time-travelling’, drawing from his past feelings and experiences to be able to connect with the characters he plays in a much better way.

He loves spicy food. Got any good food recommendations for Mierul? Feel free to hit him up. It’s quite rare to find someone who actually finds comfort in spicy food, but that’s the case for Mierul. Maybe next time we’ll get to see him do the infamous spicy food challenge and see how he can take it!

He’s obsessed with tough vehicles. Yup, we’re talking trucks, dirt bikes and the like. “I really love a rugged style of living,” Mierul jokes. “Motorbikes like Harley-Davidson, that’s definitely my style.”

He actually spent five years in a boarding school. Granted, it was a coed school — Sekolah Menengah Sains Selangor (SMS) — so perhaps it wasn’t as Lord of the Flies-esque as the fictional school in Projek: High Council. But we have no doubt that it gave him the much-needed background for his role as Fakhri as he embarks on his journey at KUDRAT boarding school. (Though we do hope his experience wasn’t as brutal as depicted in the show!)

He is the second oldest of five siblings. Anyone else from a big family, too? With how bubbly and energetic Mierul is on set, we wouldn’t be surprised to find out he’s the fun ‘big bro’ to his younger siblings, too!

He lives to act. Now, this we really believe to be true. Based on his performance in Projek: High Council alone, you would think that Mierul has had at least a decade’s worth of acting behind him instead of a fresh, up-and-coming actor. The way he describes his creative process, and embodying each character he plays is simply refreshing to hear — there’s no doubt that his heart truly beats for acting. “Aku hidup untuk berlakon (I live to act),” he repeats.

