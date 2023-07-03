Exposed: 5 things you didn’t know about Eyka Farhana

Our digital cover star, Eyka Farhana, shares the lesser-known facts about herself including some rather interesting tidbits.

We sit down with Eyka Farhana to find out some things that you may or may not yet know about her. The 28-year-old actress and model shares with us some facts about herself — including her favourite food.

Fun facts about Eyka Farhana

#1. She enjoys watching rom-coms and action movies.

Eyka herself has been in some of the most popular shows right here in Malaysia. But, did you know that the famed actress is a huge fan of romantic comedies? Her favourite shows include ‘Me Before You’ and ‘La La Land’. Eyka also enjoys action movies such as the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ series. In fact, she also mentioned wanting to star in an action movie one day.

#2. She likes going to the beach.

Eyka shares that she enjoys relaxing and unwinding at the beach. We can already think of some of the best spots in Malaysia that would be perfect for the star. They include the likes of Sipadan Island, Pasir Panjang and Mataking Island.

While she’s not afraid of the water, Eyka lets us know that she cannot swim.

#3. She really, really loves food.

Like many Malaysians, Eyka is a major food enthusiast. She will eat most things, as long as they are not raw meat or river fish. And yes, Eyka loves spicy food too. Her comfort food: a combination of chilli, fried anchovies, onion and fried egg.

Some of Eyka’s favourite restaurants to eat at are Cili Kampung, Park Grill, Shellout and Ayam Gepuk Pak Gembus. When it comes to food and Eyka, there’s no fuss — just pure appreciation.

#4. Malaysian food is her favourite cuisine.

Although Eyka adores food in general, she says that Malaysian food will always have a special place in her heart. They are really, really delicious after all. The actress’ go-to comprises Asam Pedas, Nasi Lemak, Masak Lemak Ketam and Nasi Kukus.

#5. Her favourite actress is Lily Collins.

Eyka mentions that she adores Lily Collins. Let’s just say a star recognises a fellow star’s talent. Like Eyka, Lily — who also happens to be the daughter of musician Phil Collins — has starred in an array of successful projects. They include shows such as ‘Emily In Paris’, ‘To The Bone’ and ‘Love, Rosie’.

