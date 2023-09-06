Exposed: 5 things you didn’t know about Loui Lim

Our September digital cover star is the inimitable Loui Lim — entrepreneur, architect, visionary. Between business and design, Loui understands the meaning of ‘variation’ better than most. Here are five things you may not yet know about the man from the multibillion-dollar Genting Group family.

Self-awareness is a trait that’s clearly embedded in Loui Lim’s persona. From producing various innovative designs to curating the local luxury lifestyle scene, Loui is very much a man of good taste. He is one of those people who actually stick to a work-life balance, letting his creativity in both his work and personal life grow. If you’ve been privy to his many escapades on Instagram, you can see that his worldly success is a given. But what of the man behind the glitz and glamour? Here, five things you might not know about Loui Lim.

Loui has an eternal thirst for adventure. Yes, we’ve seen him jetting off to various countries (just recently, he was seen living it up in Tokyo, Japan) but did you know that Loui also enjoys the great outdoors? In his free time, he enjoys hiking and exploring offbeat destinations — in other words, he takes the road less travelled. “I love exploring nature trails, climbing mountains, and immersing myself in the beauty of nature,” he explains. “It’s a personal hobby that helps me find inspiration and balance in my busy life.”

He came by his love of architecture at a very young age. With how multifaceted Loui’s career is, it’s only natural to assume that design and architecture were thrown into the mix — but he has actually nurtured the passion since he was a child. “I remember spending hours on construction sites with my father, marvelling at the grandeur of buildings,” he tells us. “And it was in those early moments that I realised the power of architecture to create an immersive and inspiring environment.”

And following that discovery, he was also later awarded an art scholarship to the UK. Once his passion was put in place, Loui got to work. He had a goal in mind, to succeed in the world of the arts — and succeed he did. After scoring straight As in his studies, Loui was awarded an art scholarship at Harrow. (Fun fact: he even had a painting he did back in high school exhibited by Sotheby’s!). Later, Loui continued his studies at London’s Bartlett School of Architecture.

He’s got a keen eye for the hidden gems. According to Loui, his personal tastes also follow down the road less travelled. When travelling, he prefers to try out new things and searching for the best of the best where you’re least likely to find them. “Whether it’s discovering a cosmopolitan city or exploring off-the-beaten-path locations, I have a curiosity to find the hidden gems and experience the culture how the locals would,” he says. “My style reflects my passion for exploration and an appreciation for diverse cultures.”

Despite his ever-busy career and vibrant lifestyle, he still finds time to keep up with the latest in the world of TV. Of course, a tastemaker must keep up with today’s trends. Loui is certainly no stranger to streaming, and it’s quite a comfort to learn that even someone of international stature spends his leisure binge-watching just like the rest of us! “To kill time, I enjoy watching the latest shows on Netflix,” he divulges, “or even things on YouTube like tutorials, to pick up new skills and find a bit of inspiration.”

