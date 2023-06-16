Follow Joe Rogan’s book recommendations to create a diverse reading list

Podcaster, comedian, actor and former television host, Joseph James Rogan, better known by his moniker Joe Rogan, has millions of followers across his various social media and podcast platform. But above all, Rogan is an avid reader. In fact, he apparently relaxes in his recovery sauna with an audiobook after a strenuous workout and is known for endorsing some of the best audiobooks on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. Additionally, Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on his book recommendations on social media and suggests them to his loyal audience.
Joe Rogan’s book recommendations are eclectic and encompass various literary genres. From self-help to non-fiction, you will find a varied range of books on his website’s book recommendations page. Not just that, Rogan has shared his reviews of books by renowned authors, including Lawrence Wright, Jack Carr, David Goggins, Steven Pressfield and Joe Jackson. He frequently invites the writers of these books to his podcast as well.
Here are some of the best books from Joe Rogan’s reading list
Jump To / Table of Contents
- ‘The Journey of Crazy Horse’ by Joseph M. Marshall III
- ‘The Art of Living and Dying’ by Osho
- ‘Sapiens — A Brief History of Humankind’ by Yuval Noah Harari
- ‘Stealing Fire’ by Steven Kotler and Jamie Wheal
- ‘Empire of the Summer Moon’ by S. C. Gwynne
- ‘The Obstacle Is The Way’ by Ryan Holiday
- ‘Sex At Dawn’ by Christopher Ryan and Cacilda Jetha
- ‘The Talent Code’ by Daniel Coyle
- ‘Guns, Germs and Steel’ by Jared Diamond
- ‘Tribe’ by Sebastian Junger
This biography chronicles the struggle of a man for the survival of the people belonging to the Lakota community. Being a Lakota himself, Marshall encapsulates the rich culture, history and the rise of a dependable leader, strategist and “peerless warrior who brought the U.S. Army to its knees at the Battle of Little Bighorn.”
Rogan’s take on the book: In an Instagram post, Rogan praised the book, saying, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been so obsessed with absorbing information and stories about a subject like I am currently about Native American history. I feel foolish that I lived this long without learning about these fascinating times.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
Authored by one of the world’s most renowned spiritual mentors, The Art of Living and Dying offers a captivating insight into how one should deal with the deepest and darkest truths of life — death. Osho also debunks how the dread of dying is a result of a misperception about how life works. Additionally, he reveals that death is a fantastic chance for an individual to comprehend inner growth.
Rogan’s take on the book: On 12 August 2018, Rogan revealed for the first time on Instagram that he was reading The Art of Living and Dying. He discussed the book in his podcast episodes JRE #1165 with Tom Papa and JRE #1180 with Everlast. Appreciating the book further, Rogan said, “It’s a surprisingly profound and interesting read.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
Sapiens by the Israeli historian covers over two-and-a-half million years of human evolution to elucidate what it means to be human. It traces the existence of the human species through science and humanities to explain the race’s current position as the dominant species in the world.
Rogan’s take on the book: One of the most mentioned books on The JRE Podcast is Sapiens. In a 2018 tweet, Rogan mentioned, “Really enjoying Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari It really puts in perspective how bizarre human beings are. It’s an awesome overview of our species.” He called it a “great book” and “very enlightening.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
The co-authored book suggests ways to improve the connection between the body and the mind that in turn helps people to perform exceptionally well. Backing its claims, the book evaluates how the top achievers of the world are using this to significantly enhance their productivity.
Rogan’s take on the book: In a 2018 Instagram post, Rogan wrote, “Ben Askren recommended it to me, and it’s an excellent book on the power of meditation and alternate states of consciousness on performance.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
This New York Times bestseller and the Pulitzer Prize finalist is a historical non-fiction that recounts the wars in the American West between native Comanche Indians and white settlers. Additionally, two parallel stories record the most powerful Indian tribe in American history, the Comanches, and Cynthia Ann Parker and her mixed-blood son and the last Comanche chief Quanah, who took charge of his tribe at the age of nine years.
Rogan’s take on the book: In JRE #1381, Rogan mentioned listening to the audiobook of the book and said, “He’s fascinated by this period in American history, especially how people lived in the 1800s. He was horrified by the author’s vivid descriptions of the violence and atrocities committed by both sides.”
Additionally, he took to Instagram and wrote, “I can’t recommend this book enough. It was suggested to me by my friend, and fellow Hunter S.Thompson enthusiast @thejacka_lope and it just f***ing grips you. It’s an incredibly detailed account of some of the history of the plains Indians and the European settlers that they battled. It’s vivid, brutal, and incredibly sad. It’s hard to believe a lot of this shit happened so recently. Much of it takes place in the mid 1800’s. I find myself thinking about it all day. I’ve been listening to the audio book over the last week or so and it’s just f***ing amazing.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
This book is a contemporary interpretation of the ancient Stoic philosophy that teaches how to face life’s challenges with grace and fortitude. It draws inspiration from historical figures, such as ancient heroes, former presidents, contemporary actors and athletes, and explains how they achieved success through strength, perception, actions and will.
Rogan’s take on the book: He revealed reading this book in an Instagram post. Rogan wrote, “One of the things that I’ve found that improves my perspective is reading about how other interesting people approach this weirdness, and Ryan Holiday did a great job of compiling some very powerful and interesting thoughts in his book, The Obstacle Is The Way.”
He added, “I feel like it’s one I’m going to go over often. There’s some great stuff in here.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
The New York Times bestseller by Christopher Ryan and Cacilda Jetha radically challenges the mainstream notion of sex. The narratives of the book highlight the misconceptions and flaws associated with sex and marriage, considering the primordial roots of human sexual behaviour.
Rogan’s take on the book: He appreciated the book in a tweet and said, “@ChrisRyanPhD Dude, Sex At Dawn is incredible. I’m reading it right now. We’ve got to sit down and do a podcast together.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
One of Joe Rogan’s book recommendations, The Talent Code educates readers on how to hone their talent by utilising a brain mechanism, which helps develop and optimise performance across fields like art, music, sports and math. The mechanism, Coyle says, comprises three elements — deep practice, ignition (or motivation) and master coaching — combining which creates myelin, a small neuronal material that greatly increases the speed and precision of motions and thoughts.
Rogan’s take on the book: He addressed the book in a podcast with Ari Shaffir, stating The Talent Code is an amazing book and anybody could benefit from reading it.
(Image credit: Amazon)
A Pulitzer Prize winner and one of TIME’s best non-fiction books of all time, Guns, Germs and Steel traces the development of civilization over the past 13,000 years, from the advent of herding and farming, and the end of the last Ice Age to the difficulties of modern life.
Rogan’s take on the book: Thanking the recommender in a tweet, Rogan wrote, “@wongsk35 That’s a GREAT suggestion. Guns, Germs and Steel is an amazing book. Thanks for the idea!”
(Image credit: Amazon)
10 /10
The New York Times bestseller Tribe mentors readers on how they can build their own tribe by taking inspiration from tribal societies. Junger draws on his experience as a war correspondent to explain relationships that are forged between troops during battle, implying how unity is the biggest strength mankind can rely on to face any forthcoming challenges.
Rogan’s take on the book: In a tweet on the book, he said “Tribe by Sebastian Junger is f****ing epic. I can’t recommend it enough.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Amazon
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Joe Rogan has recommended many books. Some of them are 'Tribe’ by Sebastian Junger, ‘Obstacle Is The Way’ by Ryan Holiday and ‘Sex At Dawn' by Christopher Ryan.
Answer: There is no specific genre that Rogan prefers reading. He has eclectic book choices as he explores different literary genres.
Answer: Yes, Joe Rogan has a book list, and he recommends those he likes to his audience via his podcast and social media handles.