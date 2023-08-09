Justin Trudeau’s net worth: Career highlights and assets the Canadian PM owns

The 23rd prime minister of Canada has made his place among the top order in geopolitics with his radical policies. With expansive investments and a hefty inheritance, Justin Trudeau’s net worth proves he’s among the most powerful political leaders in the world.

As an enigmatic and influential leader, Trudeau is also a highly noted and publicised person. Taking oath in 2015, he became the second-youngest person to assume the role at 44. Deemed to stay in office until 2025, some of his most noted contributions to Canada’s socio-economic fabric include his proposals for tax cuts for the middle class and the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2016 to combat climate change.

After announcing his separation from his wife of 18 years in August 2023, his political career, personal life and net worth have once again attracted much attention.

Justin Trudeau’s net worth

While his political career makes up a significant portion of his net worth, Justin Trudeau has various sources of income. According to Marca, he received CAD 45 million (around USD 33.40 million) as an inheritance. Additionally, an expansive investment portfolio brings in CAD 27 million (around USD 20 million). Although the country’s law bars him from stock trading, he can own shares, which also add to his net worth.

As Canada’s prime minister, Trudeau earns a reported annual salary of USD 379,000. Hence, his total net worth is estimated to be around USD 97 million, reports Marca.

More about Justin Trudeau’s net worth and how the politician spends his wealth

Trudeau’s early life and education

Coming from a family of eminent politicians, Justin Trudeau was born on Christmas Day, 1971, to Canada’s former prime minister, Pierre Trudeau. His mother, Margaret, was the daughter of Liberal Party member James Sinclair. Like his father, the current Canadian Prime Minister attended Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf before earning a BA degree in English from McGill University in 1994. He then earned a B.Ed degree from the University of British Columbia in 1998.

In his early days, Trudeau started teaching French and maths in Vancouver. In 2002, he returned to Quebec and took up engineering at École Polytechnique de Montréal. However, he left it and quit his MA degree at McGill.

After a number of teaching stints and a radio job, Trudeau embarked on his political career with the Liberal Party in 2008. Since then, he has only risen to reach the apex position.

He married Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2005 and shares three children Xavier James Trudeau, Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau and Hadrien Grégoire Trudeau. But the couple announced they were parting ways on 2 August 2023.

Earnings from inheritance and investments

In 2013, the Canadian PM famously told The Ottawa Citizen, “I’m not middle class. I don’t pretend I am.” This statement was in line with the fact that the Trudeau family has been wealthy since the 20th century.

According to a report by Refinery29, Justin Trudeau’s grandfather, Charles-Émile Trudeau, owned gas stations and had a lavish real estate portfolio. He was also the co-owner of an amusement park as well as the Montreal Royals baseball team.

His son, the former Prime Minister of Canada, received a chunk of this property and further passed it down to his three sons — Justin Trudeau, filmmaker and journalist Alexandre Trudeau (Sacha) and Michel Trudeau, who passed away in 1998 in an avalanche. In 2013, the PM’s share was reportedly estimated to be around CAD 1.2 million (around USD 894, 414). As the brothers grew older, they received regular dividends from the investments, and Justin made nearly CAD 20,000 (around USD 15,000) per annum.

HuffPost also mentions that the Canadian politician made a whopping CAD 450,000 (around USD 335,500) by speaking at various public events.

The figures saw an exponential rise once he was sworn in as prime minister, which contributed to his net worth.

Where does Justin Trudeau stay?

PM Trudeau’s official residence is at 24 Sussex Drive, on the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa. Built in 1868 as a lumber baron’s home, the property used to be a grand 34-room mansion. Due to an exorbitant renovation estimate, the current PM declined from moving in there to save taxpayers’ money. According to a 2021 report by the National Capital Commission (NCC), the restoration would have cost a whopping CAD 36 million (around USD 27.2 million). However, the grounds are still used for official gatherings and parties.

As a result, the Trudeaus currently reside at the Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall. This 22-room Georgian Revival architecture property belongs to the Canadian Crown. Covering an area of nearly 930 sqm, it served as the residence of the Governor General back in the 1860s.

From hosting family dinners, birthdays, the PM’s work-from-home days and even Sophie’s yoga sessions, the Rideau Cottage has often been featured on the politician’s Instagram posts. Its free and toned-down ambience gives it a homely feel.

Besides these, Trudeau also inherited a family home in Montreal’s Avenue des Pins and a quaint summer house on a lakeside in Quebec’s Laurentian Mountains.

Cars owned by Justin Trudeau

From a very young age, PM Justin Trudeau has been used to rather upscale and high standards of living. Like his choice of residence, his fleet of luxury cars attests to this and is a reflection of his net worth.

He inherited his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s famous 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and was even clicked in it with his wife Sophie on their wedding day. The vintage machine boasts a 3.0-litre M198 straight six-engine attached to a 4-speed manual gearbox and thrusts a power of 240 hp and 294 Nm. The car is a two-door coupe with gullwing doors.

Fun fact: the only car Trudeau owns is a 1960 Mercedes 300SL that consumes 17L of gasoline per 100km (14 mpg). https://t.co/Uw8EWrNBG3 — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) April 12, 2022

A Lexus Hybrid is another vehicle in his garage. Hailing from Toyota’s luxe category, the environment-friendly car is the perfect amalgamation of class and performance. The UX Hybrid trim model can range between USD 34,500 and USD 97,150.

Another car Trudeau reportedly has in his collection is a 2009 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro. The SUV comes with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine that generates 290 hp and 420 Nm of power and torque. Fitted with a six-speed automatic (Tiptronic) transmission, the powerful beast can reach a speed of 100 km/h in just six seconds.

Additionally, a 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid reportedly graces the luxury fleet as well. In fact, it is one car that the Canadian leader has in common with his former US counterpart, Barack Obama. Interestingly, unlike leaders of many other nations, such as the US, India and the UK, the Canadian Prime Minister neither has many bulletproof vehicles nor does he have a designated official vehicle. The official car gets picked from a large fleet reserved for particular occasions.

Reportedly, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, McLarens and Range Rovers also sit in his garage.

Does Justin Trudeau own a private jet?

It is a common practice among billionaires to boast about their lavish private jets and their amenities. However, for politicos, the opposite is true. In a sit-down chat with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022, the leaders revealed how “very very modest” their planes were.

The first Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) carrier for Trudeau was an Airbus CC-150 Polaris. It was a Canadian military variant of the A310-300, a model that has been in service for nearly four decades. It measured 47 m and offered a private cabin for the PM.

However, the RCAF issued an upgrade for Trudeau’s carrier in 2023. Two used Airbus A-330s from Kuwait Airways have been integrated into the service. While they are larger than the previous A310 models, these new carriers lack the VIP quarters of the previous flights. Hence, for the time being, PM Trudeau will be flying in the commercial seating arrangement, and one of the two flights will be remodelled to include this facility.

Coming to its specs, the A330s are larger and have a longer range. According to CBC News, the one that will be used for official travel “will have an accessible washroom — welcome news for those with mobility issues and passengers who have to change into business attire or protective gear before landing. Journalists who travel with the prime minister will be relieved to find individual power outlets and USB connections at their seats for the first time ever.”

The PM’s luxury spends

From sharp suits paired with sophisticated watches to relaxed shirts and trousers, the Canadian Prime Minister never misses on creating a style statement wherever he goes. Considering his job profile, putting forward an elegant ensemble paired with the right accessories is a necessity, and Trudeau is one of the most stylish politicians out there.

His exquisite timepieces command special attention. An IWC Portuguese Regulateur worth USD 9,000 seems to be his favourite. The watch has an advanced horological mechanism and can read time in three ways — a design component usually found in marine chronometers or observatory clocks. The one Trudeau wears is reportedly backed by a 46-hour power reserve and a strength-coated sapphire front and back.

He is also believed to have other stunning watches from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, TAG Heuer and Vacheron Constantin.

According to an April 2023 CBC News report, the Trudeaus spent a mirthful Jamaica holiday between 26 December 2022 to 4 January 2023, which cost CAD 160,000. The first family spent a joyous time at businessman Peter Green’s sprawling “Prospect estate with five ‘stunning villas’ on the edge of the Caribbean Sea,” reported the publication. However, the PMO did not release information about whether Trudeau paid for the accommodations himself.

Justin Trudeau’s divorce settlement

Justin Trudeau met his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau during their school days. Years later, the two reconnected as adults in 2003, when Sophie was working as a television host in Quebec. She was made his co-host at a charity ball and a few months later, the two started dating.

They tied the knot in 2005 but decided to part ways after 18 years. In an Instagram post, Justin Trudeau said, “Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and everything we have built and continue to build,” he added.

However, according to a report published on 2 August by PEOPLE, the PMO had confirmed to the publication that the family “will be together on vacation, beginning next week.” According to Marca, the terms of the divorce settlement are not yet known. Sophie also enjoys an estimated net worth of USD 5 million.

(Hero image credit: Justin Trudeau/ @justinpjtrudeau/ Instagram; Feaured image credit: Office of the Prime Minister of Canada)