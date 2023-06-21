Living in Luxe: 5 things Dr Say Shazril would splurge on

Stylish yet subtle, Shazril “Dr Say” Shaharuddin — our June digital cover star and ‘zaddy’ of the month — loves to indulge in a bit of luxury every now and then. Find out what he would spend just a little extra on.

Dr Say Shazril may be working freelance, but right now, he’s certainly the Internet’s resident doctor. With over 330,000 followers on Instagram, he’s made quite the name for himself as a content creator, sharing valuable information on medicine, skincare and even giving us a slice of his home life as a husband and father. But beyond what he shares online, there’s more to Dr Say than meets the eye. He always appears dapper and well-groomed — basically living that ‘quiet luxury’ life. In between juggling his career and his family, he makes sure to splurge a little bit for himself when he can. Here are five things Dr Say Shazril would spend that little bit of extra on.

#1 A really good pair of shoes.

Whether he’s on call as a freelance GP or working as a locum at his wife’s (Dr Azura Abas’) clinic — or, sometimes running errands for his kids! — Dr Say is almost always on the move. And so, a good pair of shoes is worth investing in. “Because my style is more towards smart casual, I always love a good pair of driver shoes,” he tells us at the shoot, “my go-to pairs are usually Tod’s or Ferragamo.”

#2 A phone — and a much-needed upgrade when the time calls for it.

Alas, such is the life of a content creator. His phone is the first thing that comes to Dr Say’s mind when we ask what it is that he can’t live without — and a good one is definitely worth spending a little extra on. And we totally get it. Those high-quality Instagram Reels don’t shoot themselves!

#3 A body-hugging T-shirt.

He bursts out laughing as he says it, clearly embarrassed — and even though we can’t help but laugh along, we completely understand. If you’ve got the figure, then you’ve got to show it off, right? “That is pretty self-explanatory kan,” Dr Say quips. “Doesn’t matter what colour. I usually go for the basics — white or black, but it is definitely a must. I know this sounds cliché, but body-hugging T-shirts somehow give me confidence.”

#4 Fancy dinners — for the vibes!

Despite rocking body-hugging T-shirts, the doctor doesn’t seem to be too strict on his diet. But he admits that he would splurge on a little fine dining. “I like to go to restaurants that are… not to say ‘fancy’,” Dr Say muses, “but, like, more for the ambiance. Because I think nowadays the quality of the food is not so important for me, but the place must at least be very peaceful. The quiet kind of vibe — something like Alexis Bistro, not very kan cheong.”

#5 Even more clothing.

Sometimes luxury spending is all about the expense. “Out of all the places to shop, I think my go-to for clothes is Zara,” Dr Say adds. “I really love Zara because it’s not too ‘cheap’ and it doesn’t easily hancur, yet the clothes are still very smart. I would say that most of my money has gone to Zara lah.”

With another cheeky laugh, he adds: “Plus, they also have body-hugging shirts, don’t they!”

Find out more about Dr Say Shazril in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 011 HERE.