Q&A: Nazim Azman on his journey in being the first Malaysian FIA F3 driver

A one-on-one with Nazim Azman, Malaysia’s very own first professional racing driver to race in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

Nazim Azman‘s F3 journey

Nazim Azman is a professional racing driver hailing from Malaysia. From a young age, he developed a deep passion for racing, which led him to compete in karting in 2012. It didn’t take long for Nazim to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with, as he won the Rotax Max Challenge Malaysia in the MicroMax category and secured third place in the Rotax Max Challenge Asia. In 2013, Nazim took his talents to Europe, where he achieved a third-place finish in the ROK Cup International Final in Italy, besting future Indy Lights driver Antonio Serravalle.

Nazim’s racing career continued to flourish as he made a name for himself by competing in various series, including the Italian F4 Championship, F4 Spanish Championship, and BRDC British F3 Championship. In 2021, Nazim moved to the Euroformula Open Championship, where he had a strong start to the season by scoring his first podium in the second race at the Algarve International Circuit, finishing second. He continued to impress by finishing on the rostrum in all three races of the third round at Spa-Francorchamps and securing another pair of podiums in the following round. Nazim went on to claim his only win and last podium of the series at the Hungaroring and finished fourth in the standings.

The following year, Nazim joined British motor racing team, Hitech Grand Prix in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, where he partnered with Red Bull Junior Team member Isack Hadjar and 2020 British Formula 3 champion Kaylen Frederick.

Recently, the Malaysian finished third, making it to the podium at the Sepang 12 Hours race—Nazim’s first ever endurance race.

Overall, Nazim Azman’s journey to becoming a professional racing driver has been nothing short of impressive. He has climbed up the ranks and competed in various championships, making a name for himself along the way. Nazim’s passion for racing and his relentless pursuit of excellence have driven him to achieve great success, and there is no doubt that his future in racing looks bright.

In this article, Nazim Azman shares with Lifestyle Asia about how it all started and what’s the most important thing he does on a race day.

Congratulations on getting on to the podium for your first endurance race at the Sepang circuit! Can you describe what that means to you?

It’s great to be back on the podium again, I think I needed it—especially after a tough campaign last year. Hopefully the momentum will carry on for the rest of the season, that way we can continue to anticipate good things.

Can you tell us how it all started? What sparked the dream or passion for racing?

I officially started racing at 12-years-old, but I’ve always had a passion for anything and everything car-related even before that. I guess it was the environment I grew up in since my dad was also a racing driver when I was little.

What is something unexpected about you?

I would say there are a number of things one wouldn’t expect from me. One would be that I am a complete gaming nerd. I can also solve a Rubik’s Cube in under 30 seconds and I can recite over 30 digits pi by memory—yes, these are random things that I’m incredibly proud of. Lastly, I would say that I am a huge coffee fan, I mean who isn’t?

You’re the first Malaysian to ever race in the FIA Formula 3 series and I think I can tell you on behalf of all fellow Malaysians, that you’re a beacon of hope for people who dream of racing professionally. What is your experience like racing alongside so many talented drivers? And what have you learned from them?

FIA Formula 3 is as tough as it gets when it comes to racing for me, and I consider it to be the pinnacle of junior formula racing. From my years of racing, I believe that the importance of having a proper preparation process before any race weekend or test day is necessary—since the margins are so tight, every second you can get counts.

For a lot of the drivers in F3, the end goal is ultimately to race in the Formula 1 series. Is that the same for you?

I would say that Formula 1 is more of a dream I’m hoping to reach one day, I think realistically my goal would be, to be in a position where I can make a decent living out of my racing career.

Many have said that racing is a dangerous sport, so why do you race?

I think that everything has its risks that one will have to be willing to take. I don’t think of the dangers of racing when I do it, or else I shouldn’t/ wouldn’t be a racing driver.

What’s the most critical part of your training regimen?

The strength of a driver’s neck is the one thing that I always find to be the limiting factor for many in racing. Whether it be Formula 3 or GT3, after a long stint—the neck is always the first thing to give out. For me, the best way to train the neck is just to keep driving as much as you can. As much as you can do in the gym, realistically the only way to be fit to drive is—to drive.

What’s the most important thing to do on a race day?

I think nothing beats proper sleep before a race day. If you’re not getting enough rest especially when there are multiple races in the same day, it takes up a lot more energy than needed, making it easy to lose concentration—one won’t be able to perform well.

What aspect of your career are you trying to improve?

There’s always room for improvement. I’m certain that I can do a lot better in every aspect but if I were to pinpoint one specific thing, I would say it would be my qualifying.

What’s the key to staying cool under pressure?

Just don’t overthink it and be safe. I think there’s no need to take unnecessary risks especially in a position of pressure.

What’s the one piece of advice you’d give to an aspiring racing driver?

Practice makes perfect!

(Hero and feature image credit: Instagram/ @nazim_azman)