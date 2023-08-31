Looking at Mo Salah’s rumoured new contract at Al-Ittihad

To say that the Saudi Pro League has launched a series of onslaughts on the clubs from the European leagues in the ongoing 2023-24 summer transfer window will probably be the understatement of the century. The clubs from Saudi Arabia have splurged big bucks in drawing world-class footballers (some of them still in their prime) away from Europe. Given the current state of affairs, it seems like the Middle East becoming the global hub of footballing action is inevitable. Now, the king of Egyptian football, Mo Salah, has become the latest football player to get involved with the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool’s talismanic forward had previously been approached by clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but he turned them down as he was committed to Liverpool, according to his agent Ramy Abbas Issa. However, the Middle Eastern bosses have been persistent in their attempts to sign the player and, as per reports, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad has now offered Salah a tremendous contract that would see his salary overtake that of even Cristiano Ronaldo’s. The new contract might just prove to be too lucrative for Salah to pass over.

As such, we bring to you everything you need to know about Mo Salah’s rumoured transfer to the Saudi Pro League, including his alleged transfer fee, contract details and more.

A look at Mo Salah’s proposed transfer fee

Al-Ittihad is one of the four clubs in the Saudi Pro League that is owned by the nation’s Public Investment Fund. As such, it’s not too challenging for the Jeddah-based outfit to be on a recruitment drive and sign top players from Europe for big bucks. The club has already signed the likes of Karim Benzema, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, alongside Liverpool’s Fabinho and Chelsea’s World Cup-winning midfielder N’Golo Kante in the ongoing transfer window.

If speculations are to be believed, Mo Salah was the club’s priority target this summer. Al-Ittihad had previously made a bid for the 31-year-old football player in the 2023-24 summer transfer window, but Liverpool had rejected their offer. Issa, Salah’s agent, maintained that Salah remains committed to the Premier League side, saying “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed his contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

For context, the Egyptian football player signed a contract with Liverpool last summer for a duration of three years, meaning that he still has a couple of years left to spend with the club before his contract runs out. The deal also saw Mo Salah become the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history with a salary of USD 439,770 (INR 3 crore approx.)per week, which translates to approximately USD 22.9 million (INR 189 crore approx.) per year.

However, it looks like Al-Ittihad is adamant about signing Salah by any means possible. Rumours suggest that the Saudi Arabian club has lined up a transfer fee of around USD 110 million (INR 909 crore approx.) to secure the services of the Egyptian player. If accepted by the Merseyside club, the transfer fee would become the highest in the history of the Saudi Pro League.

What does Mo Salah’s rumoured new contract and salary with Al-Ittihad look like?

After a failed attempt to sign one of the best players in the world of football, Al-Ittihad realises that only a staggering salary can have the potential to lure Mo Salah out of England. To that effect, it seems like the Middle Eastern club has finally made ”an offer he cannot refuse.”

According to various reports, Al-Ittihad, in its proposed new contract, has offered Mo Salah an annual salary of USD 82 million (approximately). Added to this salary will be bonuses and sponsorship deals, which can potentially see the Egyptian earn over USD 100 million per year. If he agrees, Salah will earn more than what even Cristiano Ronaldo, the pioneer of star players to move to Saudi Arabia from Europe, earns.

Although Liverpool has not moved from its stance that Mo Salah is not for sale, the Brobdingnagian wages involved might see the Egyptian push for a move to the Middle East. All eyes of the footballing fraternity will be on the transfer saga which is expected to reach a conclusion in the next few days before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on September 7 (as opposed to the European transfer window which closes on August 31).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much will Mohamed Salah’s salary be with Al-Ittihad?

According to reports, Mohamed Salah’s proposed salary with Al-Ittihad will be around USD 82 million per year.

– Why is Mohamed Salah separating from Liverpool?

Although Liverpool maintains its stance on Mohamed Salah not being up for sale, a massive salary might irk the player to push for a move to Al-Ittihad.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Instagram/@Mohamed Salah

This story first appeared on Augustman India.