A look at the net worth of Hallyu stawart and Girls’ Generation star Yoona

From being a part of a wildly influential K-pop girl group to endorsing over 40 brands internationally — one of the most successful idol-actresses of Korea has been there, done that. Combine this with an extensive filmography of hit dramas and it’s no surprise that she’s got an impressive fortune to her name. Here’s all about Yoona’s net worth.

Often described as one of the best-known idol-actresses of today — Yoona (or Im Yoon-ah) boasts a wildly successful career. This is marked by her time as the visualist, lead dancer, and supporting vocalist of Girls’ Generation (SNSD) — known to have furthered the Hallyu wave and put K-pop on the global music map. While performing in sold-out shows and recording chart-topping songs — she forayed into the world of K-dramas, helming several hits and bagging awards by the dozen.

Soon enough, she’d become a household name — bringing several big brands to her doorstep with major commercial deals. And her Instagram (yoona__lim) is a ringing endorsement (pun intended) of her star power — which has only led to more projects. All this, without a break. “I forget how tired I am when the fans’ show their love and support for my works,” she told Korea Herald. This hustle translated to a large wealth — underlined by real estate investments and jaw-dropping fees for appearances. Here’s a look at Yoona’s net worth.

Net Worth of Girls’ Generation’s Yoona

A 2021 report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) places Yoona’s net worth at USD 25 million (INR 208 crore approx.) This is likely to have grown by a large margin in 2023, with several media outlets placing the number at about USD 30 million (INR 249 crore approx.). This wealth is attributed to her work as a member of Girls’ Generation, K-drama projects, and endorsement deals with brands.

Fees per episode

Yoona has helmed some of the most popular K-dramas — alongside the biggest names in the entertainment industry. This includes the likes of The King In Love, Hush, The K2, You Are My Destiny, and Prime Minister & I. In 2015, a report by Soompi revealed that the actress was one of the highest paid among idol stars, earning about USD 16,700 (INR 13 lakh approx.) per episode.

As her popularity grew, Yoona expanded her filmography to include the Chinese title God of War, Zhao Yun. A 2022 report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) stated that she earned a whopping USD 2.7 million (INR 22 crore approx.) for her appearance in the show.

Big brand endorsements

As one of the biggest CF (Commercial Films) stars in South Korea — Yoona has a string of endorsements to her name. In 2014, CNN called her a ‘household name’ in the Asia-Pacific region — crediting her for the growing popularity of South Korean brands outside of their home territory. This journey as a commercial queen first began even prior to her debut with Girls’ Generation — when she starred in a Clean & Clear advert as a teenager and earned acclaim for her good looks.

One of her longest standing endorsement deals was with the beauty and skincare giant Innisfree. She was also the first idol to promote petroleum company S-Oil and the first Korean ambassador for luxury fashion brand Michael Kors. She turned heads when she attended the latter’s 2019 Fall-Winter show at the New York Fashion Week. Other big names in her roster include Crocs, Lee Jeans, Estee Lauder, Pandora, Miu Miu, Everland’s Caribbean Bay, and SK Telecom. In 2022, beauty supplement house BB Lab extended its contract with the star for two years stating, “We decided that Im YoonA’s unique bright and healthy image fits well with her role as our brand model,” according to a report by AllKpop.

A report by SCMP states that she’s endorsed over 40 brands internationally — rightfully earning her the title of CF Queen. It added that in just the first half of 2012, she appeared in 20 adverts, bagging about USD 3 million (INR 24 crore approx.) in the process.

Real estate investments

Although not much is known about where Yoona lives or how much she’s spent on her home — several reports state that she has an apartment in the luxurious Lotte Castle Premier, in Samseong-dong. That aside, a report by Channel News Asia in 2018, noted that the actress-idol bought a building worth USD 7 million (INR 58 crore approx.) in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District.

