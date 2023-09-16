Net worth of The Real Housewives of New York City cast of 2023: Who is the richest of them all?

The Real Housewives franchise is back with a fresh lease of glamour and drama. As the new season takes viewers behind the closed doors of New York’s elite social circles, the new cast of six wealthy women brings in a host of fashion extravaganzas, opulence and luxury. Premiered on 16 July, the 14th season will continue to make you wonder about the net worth of The Real Housewives of New York City 2023 cast.

This season of The Real Housewives of New York City has Jenna Lyons, the first openly gay housewife; Sai De Silva, a digital creator and founder of fashion website Scout The City; and Ubah Hassan, a model and hot sauce entrepreneur.

Other cast members include Erin Dana Lichy, a New York University graduate and luxury real estate agent; Jessel Taank, the first Indian housewife and a fashion world PR on the reality TV show; and Brynn Whitfield, a corporate communications and marketing consultant.

Dressed in luxe outfits and cruising around New York City in swanky cars, these women surely know what it is to live the best life. As the episodes unfold, viewers can catch the cast in their stunning homes, getting together to share details of their lives and discuss pressing subjects such as whether it is “weird” to eat good cheese, the best restaurants in NYC and their Thanksgiving plans.

While the net worths of The Real Housewives of New York City cast members may fall shy of others from the previous editions, this Bravo TV show has successfully captivated the audience into avidly following the lives of these NYC women.

Check out the net worths of The Real Housewives of New York City cast

Erin Dana Lichy

Forging a reputation in the luxury real estate market, this New Yorker has earned fame and fortune as an interior designer as well. The Real Housewives of New York City cast member is a keen-eyed wizard when it comes to transforming a space and home.

Lichy started her real estate career at 19 and became a big cheese when she collaborated with the celebrated Douglas Elliman’s Eklund Gomes team, headed by Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing (2006) star Fredrik Eklund. In 2018, Lichy launched her own interior design firm, Homegirl, which has undertaken many successful projects. In fact, The Hollywood Reporter counted her among the top real estate agents in New York in 2023.

Not only does Lichy sell dream properties, but she also owns a couple of upscale ones herself — a fabulous two-storeyed Tribeca apartment and a Northwest Woods home in the Hamptons. However, on 4 September 2023, she posted a number of stories on Instagram bidding adieu to the Tribeca home. While her new abode is still unknown, one of the images showed a city view from her kids’ room.

Married to lawyer Abraham Lichy, Erin Dana Lichy has three kids and an estimated net worth of USD 1 million, as mentioned by Distractify. However, going by her lifestyle choices and the lavish anniversary party the reality TV star threw in one episode, it can be assumed that the amount could be higher.

Jessel Taank

A popular face in the fashion and beauty world, Jessel Taank is making waves with her luxe sartorial choices, being a hands-on mom and her lavish lifestyle. She was born and brought up in London where she attended Kings College for a degree in English and Journalism.

Through her corporate career, Taank’s clientele includes high-end brands such as Victoria Beckham, Westfield, Stella McCartney, Celine and Michael Kors. According to her website, she has created partnerships with the likes of Kylie Cosmetics, Nordstrom, and KKW Beauty as well. Utilising her time and experience, Taank also ventured into the retail side of the business, helping with the strategic direction of 33 commercial retail properties, says the Daily Mail.

The Indian entrepreneur began her career as a brand consultant and fashion publicist and later founded her own fashion PR firm called The Know as a boutique agency in 2022. She is also focusing on launching her e-commerce platform that “aims to make South East Asian fashion more accessible,” states her website.

Married to management consultant Pavit Randhawa, who also appears in The Real Housewives of New York City, the couple has twin sons. Despite bumpy phases in their relationship, they continue to hold strong, and Taank’s Instagram page is full of adorable family pictures.

According to several media reports, Jessel Taank has an estimated net worth of around USD 1-1.1 million. However, The Sun cites a USD 5 million figure.

Sai De Silva

The Real Housewives Of New York City cast member is the founder of the fashion website Scout The City. Although it started out as a fashion and beauty blog, Sai De Silva tapped into the social media boom and created a YouTube channel and an Instagram page. Through Scout The City, she shares beauty and style mantras along with family-centred tips on fitness, travel and food.

A self-described content creator, De Silva has partnered with renowned names like Dior, Fendi, Piguet, Bentley and Vogue. However, her journey has seen many ups and downs. In her initial days, De Silva worked as a bartender, a social media strategist, and even ran a fashion accessory company. She was named among the Latinx Fashion and Beauty Influencers in 2021 by Buzzfeed.

Having grown up in New York, she moved to Brooklyn with her family. Here, De Silva lives in a sprawling three-storeyed townhouse with her husband David Craig and two children. However, he doesn’t appear much in her blogs, and they both like to keep it that way.

Sai De Silva’s estimated net worth is around USD 1.5 million, states Distractify.

Ubah Hassan

Somalian-Canadian model Ubah Hassan’s journey is dotted with a lot of ups and downs. When her family migrated to Canada, they spent days in a homeless shelter. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hassan said, “I remember moving to New York and I was struggling badly [in the modelling world]. They were not hiring Black girls. I had no idea they were not hiring Black girls. I just thought I was not getting it done.”

With sheer perseverance and determination, she has become a prominent face in the modelling industry, walking the ramp for top industry players such as Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta. Her successful career made Hassan Ralph Lauren’s muse.

Having established herself in Canada, Hassan shifted base to New York City after signing up with Click Model Management and has been part of its elite social circle ever since. But there’s more to this entrepreneur.

Hassan has her own line of vegan hot sauce called Ubah Hot. Launched in 2021, it grabbed a spot on ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ and was featured in the Netflix series My Unorthodox Life (2021-).

One of the three housewives who is now single, Hassan’s estimated net worth is around USD 1.5 million, states Distractify.

Brynn Whitfield

Hailing from the Midwest, Brynn Whitfield eventually shifted to New York. In no time, she became the life of the party. Reportedly, she calls Manhattan’s posh West Village neighbourhood home.

The Purdue University alum started her career in the corporate communications sector and climbed the ladder to reach the position of PR lead at global e-commerce firm Assembly. Currently working as a freelance consultant, Whitfield prefers to keep her work life private. However, her Parisian-inspired apartment and extensive designer wardrobe show that her earnings are quite sizable.

A certified yoga teacher, the reality TV personality had the opportunity to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules (2013-) but destiny had something else in store for her.

According to Distractify, Brynn Whitfield’s net worth stands at USD 3 million, which is aptly reflected by her stunning outfits, gorgeous home and high-flying vibrant lifestyle.

Jenna Lyons

Prior to turning her radar to Bravo TV, this New York-based fashion designer served as the creative director of J.Crew, where she made around USD 1 million per annum. She also received an additional USD 1 million when she left after over two decades of working with the fashion retailer.

Jenna Lyons suffers from a genetic condition called incontinentia pigmenti, which prevents the growth of hair, teeth and eyelashes. But that didn’t deter her from joining the fashion industry. The Daily Mail quotes her telling The View, “It’s one of the reasons I went into fashion [and beauty] because I wanted to look better.… I was constantly trying to fit in.”

In 2020, the queer single mother launched her fake eyelash brand LoveSeen. According to The Cinemaholic, her net worth stood at USD 5 million at that time.

Lyons is a gifted interior designer as well. While her remodelling projects in Manhattan and Brooklyn have received much appreciation, it was her own multi-level SoHo loft that made big news. Worth USD 6 million, it is a gorgeous home, with huge windows and open floor plans that have been featured in several publications.

According to several media reports, Jenna Lyons’ net worth currently stands at around USD 5-6 million, making her the wealthiest among the cast members.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the richest on The Real Housewives of New York City?

With a reported estimated net worth of USD 5-6 million, Jenna Lyons is the richest cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. On the other hand, The Sun puts fellow housewife Jessel Taank in the same league.

– What is Brynn Whitfield’s net worth from RHONY?

PR and marketing consultant Brynn Whitfield’s net worth reportedly stands between USD 2-3 million.

– How much money do the housewives make on the show?

The salary of the six new cast members of season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City has not been revealed. But, judging from their parties, homes and plush lifestyle, it can be assumed that they make handsome cheques from their jobs and businesses.

– How much is the owner of Skinnygirl worth?

The Real Housewives of New York City season 13 cast member Bethenny Frankel is the owner of liquor and lifestyle brand Skinnygirl. Her reported net worth is around USD 80 million, according to the Daily Mail.